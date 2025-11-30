Wedding Invite Scam: Bijnor Man Clicks On WhatsApp Wedding Invite, Loses Rs 31,000 To Cyber Fraud, What Exactly Happened

As the wedding season continues across India, many people are receiving multiple wedding invitations on WhatsApp. But a new trend in cybercrime shows that what looks like a normal wedding card can actually be a dangerous trap. Fraudsters in Uttar Pradesh are now sending fake digital wedding invitations to steal money and personal information from people. Recent incidents in Bijnor and Amroha have shown how quickly these scams can empty a bank account.

According to media reports, these fake invitations contain a link that installs a harmful virus on the phone. The virus is designed to secretly access the user’s banking apps, passwords, and personal contacts. This makes the victim’s financial data completely vulnerable, allowing scammers to withdraw money without permission.

The rise of these “digital invitation” scams has become a growing concern. In the past two months alone, Bijnor district has reported around 15 such cases. In one incident reported by Navbharat Times, Dhampur resident Dr. Omprakash Chauhan clicked on a wedding card link sent to him. Within minutes, Rs 31,000 disappeared from his bank account.

Officials warn that these fake invitations often come as APK files. People assume they are downloading a normal invitation card, but instead they install malware. Bijnor’s Additional SP (City), Dr. Krishna Gopal, has advised the public not to download files from unknown sources and to avoid clicking unfamiliar links. He also stressed that people should never share OTPs on phone calls or WhatsApp messages without proper verification.

The issue is not limited to Bijnor. Similar scams are being reported in different parts of the country. According to recent data, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre received more than 1.2 million cybercrime complaints in 2023, showing how widespread digital fraud has become.

Police across India are urging citizens to stay cautious. A simple click on a wedding card link may look harmless, but it can lead to serious financial loss.

