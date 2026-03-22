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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Ricky Rai? Son Of Late Underworld Don N Muthappa Rai Under Scanner After Reckless Driving On Bengaluru’s MG Road; Rs 5 Crore Lamborghini Seized

Who Is Ricky Rai? Son Of Late Underworld Don N Muthappa Rai Under Scanner After Reckless Driving On Bengaluru’s MG Road; Rs 5 Crore Lamborghini Seized

Bengaluru: A late-night Lamborghini stunt in Bengaluru has sparked controversy after a viral video showed dangerous driving on the busy MG Road stretch. Police have now issued a notice to Ricky Rai, son of late underworld figure Muthappa Rai, as part of the probe.

Who Is Ricky Rai? Son Of Late Underworld Don N Muthappa Rai Under Scanner After Reckless Driving On Bengaluru’s MG Road; Rs 5 Crore Lamborghini Seized (Via X)
Who Is Ricky Rai? Son Of Late Underworld Don N Muthappa Rai Under Scanner After Reckless Driving On Bengaluru’s MG Road; Rs 5 Crore Lamborghini Seized (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 22, 2026 16:37:14 IST

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Who Is Ricky Rai? Son Of Late Underworld Don N Muthappa Rai Under Scanner After Reckless Driving On Bengaluru’s MG Road; Rs 5 Crore Lamborghini Seized

Bengaluru: A late-night Lamborghini stunt in Bengaluru has sparked controversy after a viral video showed dangerous driving on the busy MG Road stretch. Police have now issued a notice to Ricky Rai, son of late underworld figure Muthappa Rai, as part of the probe.

Viral Video Triggers Police Action

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday near Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road, where a luxury Lamborghini was seen performing risky drifting stunts on a public road.

The video quickly went viral on social media, prompting the traffic police to take suo motu action and begin an investigation.

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Notice Issued To Ricky Rai

Police served a notice to Ricky Rai after initial findings linked the high-end car to him. Officials said the vehicle is registered in his name, though it is yet to be confirmed who was driving at the time.

Authorities have asked him to appear for questioning as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Car Seized, CCTV Footage Under Scan

The Lamborghini involved in the stunt has been seized by traffic police. Investigators are now examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the driver and others present during the incident.

Officials said the act posed a serious risk to public safety, especially on a key city road.

ALSO READ: Who Is V. D. Satheesan? Leader Of Opposition And Senior Congress Politician From Paravur, Battling LDF Rivals While Eyeing Chief Ministerial Role In Kerala Assembly Election 2026

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Who Is Ricky Rai? Son Of Late Underworld Don N Muthappa Rai Under Scanner After Reckless Driving On Bengaluru’s MG Road; Rs 5 Crore Lamborghini Seized

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Who Is Ricky Rai? Son Of Late Underworld Don N Muthappa Rai Under Scanner After Reckless Driving On Bengaluru’s MG Road; Rs 5 Crore Lamborghini Seized
Who Is Ricky Rai? Son Of Late Underworld Don N Muthappa Rai Under Scanner After Reckless Driving On Bengaluru’s MG Road; Rs 5 Crore Lamborghini Seized
Who Is Ricky Rai? Son Of Late Underworld Don N Muthappa Rai Under Scanner After Reckless Driving On Bengaluru’s MG Road; Rs 5 Crore Lamborghini Seized
Who Is Ricky Rai? Son Of Late Underworld Don N Muthappa Rai Under Scanner After Reckless Driving On Bengaluru’s MG Road; Rs 5 Crore Lamborghini Seized

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