Who Is Ricky Rai? Son Of Late Underworld Don N Muthappa Rai Under Scanner After Reckless Driving On Bengaluru’s MG Road; Rs 5 Crore Lamborghini Seized

Bengaluru: A late-night Lamborghini stunt in Bengaluru has sparked controversy after a viral video showed dangerous driving on the busy MG Road stretch. Police have now issued a notice to Ricky Rai, son of late underworld figure Muthappa Rai, as part of the probe.

Viral Video Triggers Police Action

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday near Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road, where a luxury Lamborghini was seen performing risky drifting stunts on a public road.

The video quickly went viral on social media, prompting the traffic police to take suo motu action and begin an investigation.

Another night, another rich brat stunt in #Bengaluru.

Luxury Lamborghini drifting repeatedly at Anil Kumble Circle, MG Road around 2–3 AM. Reckless driving, zero concern for public safety. Money can buy supercars, it shouldn’t buy immunity from the law. Police have filed an FIR pic.twitter.com/CbdivWCJl0 — Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) March 21, 2026

Lamborghini seized Driver suspected to be Ricky Rai, son of former underworld don Muthappa Rai. Is this why #Bengaluru roads are treated like private racetracks? Money & influence= zero fear of law Let’s hope this doesn’t end with just a Rs 2K fine.Public safety deserves better https://t.co/KqiwOhT4cU pic.twitter.com/bajifY09gD — Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) March 22, 2026

Notice Issued To Ricky Rai

Police served a notice to Ricky Rai after initial findings linked the high-end car to him. Officials said the vehicle is registered in his name, though it is yet to be confirmed who was driving at the time.

Authorities have asked him to appear for questioning as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Car Seized, CCTV Footage Under Scan

The Lamborghini involved in the stunt has been seized by traffic police. Investigators are now examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the driver and others present during the incident.

Officials said the act posed a serious risk to public safety, especially on a key city road.

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