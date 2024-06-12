Xbox Games Showcase 2024: Big Announcements Create Buzz Among Fans

Microsoft’s biggest and most anticipated Xbox Games showcase finally commenced on June 9, 2024, creating a buzz among gamers all over the world. Exceeding the expectations set amid leaks and rumors that sparked before the event, the more than an hour-long showcase revealed the enthralling lineup of exclusive games, including Doom: The Dark Ages and Gears of War: E-Day.

According to Variety, the highlight of the showcase was the return of ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, with Xbox head Phil Spencer exhibiting its first gameplay footage. This is the first time COD has debuted since the Xbox 360 era. For the Xbox Game Pass subscribers, the game will be available on the day of release, and it will be available to purchase by others on October 25, 2024.

Xbox head Phil Spencer was brimming with excitement when announcing Doom: The Dark Ages, the prequel to Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal (2020). Fans of this series are thrilled to witness the cinematic origin of the rage behind the legendary demon-killing warrior fighting endlessly against Hell. It is set to release in 2025. Similarly, ‘Gears of War: E-Day’ takes players back to the fateful Emergence Day when the Locust Horde first attacked, 14 years before the original game.

The much-awaited brand-new gameplay trailer for ‘The Fable franchise enlivened the targeted audience even more. These games are set for the 2025 release window alongside a November launch date for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, some more Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gameplay, and even a first look at the Perfect Dark reboot.

Moreover, Microsoft announced a disc-less Xbox Series X console in white, as well as a new 2TB Galaxy Black special edition Xbox Series X. The Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will also launch on November 19. The showcase unveiled another trailer for ‘Avowed’ but no exact release date beyond the promise of 2024.

‘State of Decay 3,’ EA and Bioware’s ‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard,’ ‘Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred,’ ‘Starfield: Shattered Space,’ ‘South of Midnight,’ ‘Atomfall,’ ‘World of Warcraft: The War Within,’ Konami’s ‘Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater’ remake, and ‘Winter Burrow’ were also showcased in the event.

The announced dates of releases of these franchises prove Microsoft Gaming’s commitment to its subscription service customers, ensuring they can access the latest games without any delay.

Xbox president Sarah Bond further revealed that digital-only versions of the Xbox Series X and S will launch this holiday season. Additionally, she hinted at the company’s ongoing work on its “next generation” of consoles, which has left fans eager for the future Xbox.

The Xbox Games Showcase on June 9, 2024, thrilled the gaming community with exclusive game reveals like Doom: The Dark Ages, Gears of War: E-Day, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Microsoft also announced a disc-less Xbox Series X and a special edition console, reinforcing its dedication to innovation. With exciting gameplay trailers and release dates, the showcase exceeded expectations, giving the gaming community an adrenaline rush.

