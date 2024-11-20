Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Banana Payload Steals The Show In SpaceX’s Latest Starship Mission

SpaceX's Starship 6 test flight stole the show with a banana payload, used as a zero-gravity indicator and for FAA testing, while pushing the limits of spacecraft reusability.

Banana Payload Steals The Show In SpaceX’s Latest Starship Mission

The most recent test flight of SpaceX’s Starship 6 brought the company closer to its goal of manufacturing a fully reusable spacecraft system. This test aimed to press the ship and booster beyond their limits, with SpaceX reaching for its dream of reusing the entire system in future missions. The primary goals included testing the booster catch at the launch site; reigniting the ship’s Raptor engine in orbit; experimenting with heat shield technologies, and maneuvering for reentry and descent over the Indian Ocean.

SpaceX’s Super Heavy Rocket: A Powerful Launch Vehicle

SpaceX describes Starship as a “super heavy rocket” that can take both humans and cargo to destinations in Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars, and even beyond. In any case, it is the world’s most powerful launch vehicle yet built: 150 metric tonnes in a fully reusable configuration, 250 in an expendable version.

A test launch of the spacecraft soared out of SpaceX’s Starbase site in South Texas at 5 pm EST. Despite an unusual trajectory for landing, the vehicle landed safely in the Indian Ocean. SpaceX engineer Kate Tice explained, “Turns out the vehicle had more capability than our calculations predicted, and that is why we test like we fly.”

The Banana Payload: A Quirky Twist

While the rocket launch attracted all the talk in the globe, the actual bang was SpaceX putting a “banana” in its payload. Kate Tice said that bananas have always been associated with quick and surface-level comparisons and that SpaceX thought it was the right time to take the “hallowed yellow fruit” to Starship. The banana actually served as a zero-gravity indicator, offering a unique way of checking on the levels of conditions inside the spacecraft as it flew.

Not only for its scientific role but also to poke a little fun at the seriousness that exists when it comes to the space industry. In a creative move, SpaceX even put out “Banana (For Scale)” merchandise-nice one, guys.

Social Media Buzz and Marketing Genius

Almost overnight, the payload of bananas became a social media sensation, with people enjoying themselves. One X user observed in response, “That’s amazing! I like your banana team!” Another laughed and said, “Banana, for scale!” Some fans even liked the way SpaceX marketed its merchandise as “genius marketing.” One plushy banana is available for sale on the SpaceX website, adding a fun element to the space mission.

A Historic Launch with a VIP Presence

Another reason why the Starship test flight drew attention is that president-elect Donald Trump was on site to witness it, sitting alongside Elon Musk at the launch site. Trump has, in the past, been a supporter of Musk, and he is currently campaigning for the 2024 presidential elections. What made the Starbase camera-scrutiny even harder is that the close relationship between the two was palpable as they were spotted chatting with some SpaceX officials. The pictures of the two quickly spread like wildfire on social media.

ALSO READ: Android 16 Preview: Early Look At Features Like Health Connect And Photo Picker

Filed under

reusable spacecraft SpaceX Super Heavy Rocket
Advertisement

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Court In Broad Daylight

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule Here

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule...

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars That POTUS Travels With

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars...

Entertainment

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind Using A Muslim Name

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox