Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 6, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

PROBA-3: All You Need To Know About The European Satellite Successfully Launched By ISRO

ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) has successfully launched the European Space Agency's PROBA-3 mission, a groundbreaking solar research project involving two spacecraft operating in precision tandem. This mission marks a milestone in satellite formation flying and promises unprecedented insights into the Sun’s corona.

PROBA-3: All You Need To Know About The European Satellite Successfully Launched By ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the European Space Agency’s (ESA) PROBA-3 satellite today. The mission used ISRO’s reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), marking its 61st commercial flight, designated as ‘C-59.’

All about PROBA-3

PROBA-3, short for Project for Onboard Autonomy, is part of a series of scientific satellite missions by the ESA. As its name suggests, this is the third mission in the series. The satellite aims to achieve unprecedented precision in studying the Sun’s corona, the outermost layer of the Sun’s atmosphere.

The PROBA-3 mission consists of two independently controlled spacecraft:

Coronagraph Spacecraft (CSC): Weighing 310 kg.
Occulter Spacecraft (OSC): Weighing 240 kg.

Both spacecraft will operate in a highly elliptical orbit around Earth, reaching a maximum distance (apogee) of 60,500 km from the planet’s equator.

Objectives of PROBA-3

The primary scientific goal of PROBA-3 is to study the Sun’s corona with extreme precision at a distance of 1.1 solar radii, using visible light. To achieve this, the mission employs a groundbreaking “formation flying” technique.

The two spacecraft will work in tandem to form a 150-meter-long solar coronagraph. This innovative configuration involves:

Occulter Spacecraft: Casting a precise shadow on the Coronagraph’s telescope to block direct sunlight.
Coronagraph Spacecraft: Capturing detailed images of the Sun’s corona across the full electromagnetic spectrum, including visible light, ultraviolet (UV) rays, and infrared (IR) radiation.

This setup enables the imaging of the solar corona closer to the Sun’s surface than ever before, even in polarized light, which includes linear, circular, and elliptical polarizations.

New benchmark in satellite formation flying

The mission sets a new benchmark in satellite formation flying. The two spacecraft will autonomously maintain their relative positions with millimeter and arc-second precision at distances of 150 meters for up to six hours per orbit. With a total orbital period of 19 hours and 36 minutes, this formation essentially functions as a virtual giant satellite, demonstrating world-first autonomous technology.

Now that the satellites are successfully in orbit, ESA will conduct a short preparatory period to ensure operational safety. Key safety tests include:

Collision Maneuver Test: Ensuring the two satellites can fly in close proximity without risk.
Safe Relative Orbit Placement: Establishing a secure tandem orbit to prevent collisions or separation.

Once these tests are complete, the satellites will consistently perform rendezvous, proximity operations, formation flying, coronagraph observations, and other complex maneuvers in every orbit.

A ‘laboratory in space’

ESA describes PROBA-3 as a “laboratory in space,” designed to validate advanced technologies, including:

Guidance, Navigation, and Control (GNC) Algorithms: Testing previously trialed in ground simulators.
Relative GPS Navigation: Enabling precise positioning and operations.

PROBA-3 is not only a milestone in solar research but also a significant advancement in satellite formation flying and autonomous operations. ESA’s ambitious mission, launched successfully by ISRO, underscores the growing collaboration between global space agencies in pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery and technology.

As ESA prepares to begin observations, PROBA-3 promises groundbreaking insights into solar science and valuable contributions to the future of space exploration.

Also Read: Proba-3: ISRO Mission Successfully Places European Sun-Observation Satellites In Orbit

Filed under

ESA indian space research organisation ISRO Proba 3 proba 3 launch PSLV-C59/

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Hindification’ Of Indian Laws: Opposition Slams BJP After The Parliament Adopted New Name For Aircraft Act

‘Hindification’ Of Indian Laws: Opposition Slams BJP After The Parliament Adopted New Name For Aircraft...

Who Is Mujibur Rahman? Bangladesh Interim Govt Plans To Remove His Image From Its Currency

Who Is Mujibur Rahman? Bangladesh Interim Govt Plans To Remove His Image From Its Currency

NYPD Releases New Photos Of Suspect In Shooting Of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

NYPD Releases New Photos Of Suspect In Shooting Of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Chennai: Two Residents Die, 33 Fall Ill Due To Water Contamination In Pallavaram

Chennai: Two Residents Die, 33 Fall Ill Due To Water Contamination In Pallavaram

Bangladesh Recalls Kolkata And Agartala Mission Heads Amid High Commission Attack In India: Sources

Bangladesh Recalls Kolkata And Agartala Mission Heads Amid High Commission Attack In India: Sources

Entertainment

Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculation With Meghan, Says ‘We’ve Divorced 10-12 Times’

Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculation With Meghan, Says ‘We’ve Divorced 10-12 Times’

Pushpa 2 Tragedy: Allu Arjun Booked In Connection Of Women’s Death

Pushpa 2 Tragedy: Allu Arjun Booked In Connection Of Women’s Death

Angelina Jolie Shuts Down Her Biopic Rumours In The Most Savage Manner- Here’s What She Said!

Angelina Jolie Shuts Down Her Biopic Rumours In The Most Savage Manner- Here’s What She

Francis Ford Coppola Has One Regret And It Has Got To Do With The Godfather Series

Francis Ford Coppola Has One Regret And It Has Got To Do With The Godfather

Ravi Dubey Confirmed As Lakshman In Ramayana, Alongside Sai Pallavi As Sita, Ranbir Kapoor, And Yash

Ravi Dubey Confirmed As Lakshman In Ramayana, Alongside Sai Pallavi As Sita, Ranbir Kapoor, And

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox