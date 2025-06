1983 World Cup Win: How A 10-Year-Old Sachin Tendulkar’s Dream Of Cricketing Greatness Was Born

Legendary batting icon Sachin Tendulkar opened up about the impact the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team left on him, sparking a dream that became the Master Blaster’s journey.

On June 25, 1983, a new era dawned when Kapil Dev and his troops inspired India to etch its name in history by conquering the impregnable West Indies to lift the prized World Cup trophy at the ‘Home of Cricket’, Lord’s.

India’s storied moment changed the landscape of cricket in the nation and inspired an entire generation of players, including Sachin, who redefined the art of batting in his 24-year-long illustrious career.

“I was just 10 when India won the World Cup on this day in 1983. That moment sparked a dream, and that dream became my journey,” Sachin wrote on X.

India’s Grit Against the Mighty West Indies

India’s success wasn’t a wanton whim but a belief that stemmed from a trust in their capabilities.

In front of a jam-packed crowd in the final, India fought valiantly to put up 183 runs against the Caribbean side’s ferocious pace troika of Andy Roberts, Malcolm Marshall and Michael Holding, with off-spinner Larry Gomes offering a variety in attack.

In reply, even with the presence of cricket legends Viv Richards, Desmond Haynes and Clive Lloyd, the West Indies struggled to maintain a stable run flow and limped to 57/3.

With a burst of attack, India made inroads in the West Indies middle order to reduce them to 76/6.

1983 World Cup Final: A Match Full of Drama and Emotions

In an absorbing game filled with drama and emotions, the Caribbean pushed for a recovery and pulled themselves back from 76/6 to 119/6.

The unprecedented bounce-back resulted from disciplined batting principles, but eventually, the resistance gave way and surrendered to a 43-run defeat.

Kapil Dev lifting the trophy on the balcony of Lord’s Cricket Ground is still an image to savour for all Indian fans.

In the finals, Mohinder Amarnath was adjudged the Player of the Match with his 26 runs with the bat and three priceless wickets with the ball.

A Historic Coincidence: Same Day as the 1975 Emergency

Interestingly, this was the first time that India saw a major happiness in the fans after going through a lot during an emergency in 1975 for a long period.

And what makes this more interesting, or you can say bizarre, is that both India’s 1983 World Cup win and the Emergency in 1975 were declared on the same day, 25th June.

The Legacy That Changed Indian Cricket Forever

Till now, India has won 2 T20 World Cups and 2 ODI World Cups, but there is always something special about the first, and that is what the 1983 win gives to cricket fans.

Cricket in India, which is now known for glamour, money and stardom, was not even a household name in 1983. But that one win changed everything for cricket, not just in India but also for the world.

The 1983 World Cup win gave a major cricket-loving country to the world, and now the BCCI, which holds cricket control in India, is the richest cricket board in the world.

Like how the 1983 World Cup inspired Sachin Tendulkar, the same how Sachin inspired millions of youngsters and cricket legends to play for the country.

