Home > Sports > 30% Fine Imposed On Suryakumar Yadav, Breaching Code Of Conduct In Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2025

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has been fined 30% of his match fee for his post-match comments after India’s win over Pakistan on September 14, where he expressed solidarity with Pahalgam terror victims and lauded Operation Sindoor. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a complaint, leading ICC to take action despite Suryakumar pleading not guilty. Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was also fined 30% for provocative gestures during the September 21 clash.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 26, 2025 21:11:31 IST

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has been fined 30% of his match fee for comments made after the India vs Pakistan clash on September 14. Following India’s big win, the Mumbai batter expressed solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and praised the Indian Army for Operation Sindoor. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) filed an official complaint against him, citing political remarks. ICC later reviewed the matter and held talks with Suryakumar before imposing the fine. He initially pleaded not guilty, but ICC match referee Richie Richardson ruled against him. The BCCI is preparing to appeal the decision.

Haris Rauf Also Fined by ICC

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has also been fined 30% of his match fee for breaching ICC’s code of conduct during the September 21 match against India. The pacer made provocative gestures in the second innings, which drew action from the match officials. Meanwhile, the BCCI lodged a complaint against Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan for his controversial gun-style celebration after scoring a half-century. Farhan defended himself, saying legendary players like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni had celebrated in similar ways and claimed that such gestures were part of cultural tradition.

Asia Cup Final Between India and Pakistan

India and Pakistan will now face off in the Asia Cup 2024 final on September 28. India remain unbeaten in the tournament after defeating Pakistan twice already, along with wins over other teams. Pakistan secured their spot by beating Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to finish second on the points table. With both teams eyeing the title, the off-field controversies have already added extra heat to the highly anticipated clash. India will aim to maintain their winning streak, while Pakistan, led by Salman Agha, will look to pull off an upset in the final showdown.

Also Read: IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: India All Set To Face Pakistan For The First Time In Asia Cup History!

Tags: asia cup 2025india vs paksuryakumar yadavSuryakumar Yadav Fined

