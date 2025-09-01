LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > AB de Villiers Names Top 5 Test Batsmen He Played With – Surprising No Mention of Best Friend Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers Names Top 5 Test Batsmen He Played With – Surprising No Mention of Best Friend Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers has revealed his top five Test cricketers, leaving out his long-time friend Virat Kohli. The South African greats praise their unique qualities and unforgettable moments on the field.

AB de Villiers Names Top 5 Test Batsmen He Played With - Surprising No Mention of Best Friend Virat Kohli (Image Credit - ANI)
AB de Villiers Names Top 5 Test Batsmen He Played With - Surprising No Mention of Best Friend Virat Kohli (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 1, 2025 15:31:01 IST

The former captain of South Africa, AB de Villiers, surprised the fans with his new statements on Test cricket. In the interview with Moeen Ali, he disclosed the five best cricketers with whom he shared the field but his good friend and ex Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Virat Kohli was not mentioned.

AB de Villiers Chooses Legends Across Nations

AB de Villiers mentioned players of five countries in his list. He chose Jacques Kallis of South Africa, Mohammad Asif of Pakistan, Shane Warne of Australia, Andrew Flintoff of England and Sachin Tendulkar of India. These selections were comprised of an assembly of all-rounders, seamers, and batting heroes.

According to De Villiers Jacques Kallis was the ultimate all-rounder. He also admitted that Mohammad Asif was the most skilled fast bowler that he ever witnessed. Not only did he like Shane Warne due to his spin but he also liked the character that Warne added to the game.

Praise for Kallis, Warne, and Asif

“Kallis definitely. Flintoff, of course. I just remember… Mohammad Asif. Wow. Probably the best seamer I’ve ever faced in my life. Warnie (Shane Warne) – I loved playing against him. I don’t think Warnie was the best bowler I faced, but just the whole package,” AB de Villiers said.

He remembered the skill of Warne in bowling, which he termed poetry of a sort. It was another moment that will be remembered by the South African as Flintoff bowled to Kallis at Edgbaston, and he called it the best yorker he had ever seen on a cricket field.

AB de Villiers Remembers Tendulkar’s Impact

Upon being requested to select another name, AB de Villiers referred to the aura of Sachin Tendulkar. He said, “Just Sachin with the crowd, I would say. The way he was acknowledged walking out to bat. It was like a standstill moment. But beautiful the way he batted.”

The number of runs he got was not as interesting to him as the fact that Tendulkar was in the middle. It was, to De Villiers, the manner in which the entire stadium would rise to silence at every moment when the Indian maestro strode to the crease.

Virat Kohli Missed in AB de Villiers’ Top 5

But it is interesting that Virat Kohli was not mentioned by AB de Villiers, which is not surprising, given that they were very close and that they had spent years together at RCB. Adil Rashid entered the discussion and reminded him that Kohli had not come. De Villiers quickly responded with a smile, saying, “Sorry, Virat,” before adding, “That’s why such questions are so tough to answer.”

This exclusion raised a few eyebrows since Kohli is widely regarded to have been one of the greatest Test batsmen of the modern times. To De Villiers, the five chosen names were cricketers who left indelible marks in one way or another during his career.

ALSO READ: Did Rahul Dravid Get Kicked Out Of Rajasthan Royals? AB de Villiers Made Shocking Claim

Tags: ab de villiersandrew flintoffiplrcbsachin tendulkarvirat kohli’

RELATED News

‘Lionel Messi Deserves Right To Choose Retirement’, Declares Lionel Scaloni
Sanju Samson vs Jitesh Sharma: Two Strong Players, One Keeper Slot
Australia Series Dreams Shattered: Former RCB Star and Punjab Kings Player Fails Yo-Yo Test
‘Shocking Exit’, Team India Spinner Slams Out At The Right Time For Retirement
This Auction Will Influence South African T20 Talent’s Future, Check For More Details

LATEST NEWS

Ukrainian Children Begin School In Underground Bunkers To Escape Russian Strikes
Trump Announces To Award Rudy Giuliani America’s Highest Civilian Honor
Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
AB de Villiers Names Top 5 Test Batsmen He Played With – Surprising No Mention of Best Friend Virat Kohli

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AB de Villiers Names Top 5 Test Batsmen He Played With – Surprising No Mention of Best Friend Virat Kohli

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AB de Villiers Names Top 5 Test Batsmen He Played With – Surprising No Mention of Best Friend Virat Kohli
AB de Villiers Names Top 5 Test Batsmen He Played With – Surprising No Mention of Best Friend Virat Kohli
AB de Villiers Names Top 5 Test Batsmen He Played With – Surprising No Mention of Best Friend Virat Kohli
AB de Villiers Names Top 5 Test Batsmen He Played With – Surprising No Mention of Best Friend Virat Kohli

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?