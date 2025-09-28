Abhishek Sharma eyes record-breaking feat ahead of Asia Cup final vs Pakistan

Dubai [UAE], September 28 (ANI): India’s in-form opener Abhishek Sharma is on the cusp of creating history as Team India gears up for the high-stakes Asia Cup final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

The youngster’s explosive run with the bat has put him within touching distance of eclipsing records held by T20I greats Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Pakistan’s Mohammed Rizwan.

Heading into the tournament, there was excitement about Abhishek Sharma, as he had delivered several strong performances in two seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL), pairing alongside Australian all-format star Travis Head. The two delivered skyrocketing starts for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Abhishek has scored the most runs in the Asia Cup, with 309 runs at an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 204.63, including three fifties and a best score of 75, all of which came in succession during the Super Four stage.

He stands just 11 runs away from breaking Virat Kohli’s record of most runs by an Indian during a multi-nation T20I tournament. Dubai stadium houseful for India-Pakistan Asia Cup title clash

Also, Abhishek is just 23 runs away from torching England opener Phil Salt’s record for most runs by a batter from a Test-playing nation in a T20I tournament or series. Back in 2023, during a tour to the West Indies, Salt had smashed 331 runs in five T20Is at an average of 82.75 and a strike rate of 185.95, with two centuries and a best score of 119.

Abhishek is tied with Rohit Sharma (November 2021 to February 2022) and Rizwan (April to October 2021) for most successive 30-plus scores in T20s, with a total of seven such scores; another 30-plus score could help him leapfrog these two stars.

This year in T20I, Abhishek has delivered aggression and consistency, with 588 runs in 11 matches at an average of 53.45 and a strike rate of 211.51, with a century and four fifties.

His overall stats in T20Is include 844 runs in 23 matches and 22 innings at an average of 38.36, with a strike rate of 197.65, with two centuries and five fifties and a best score of 135. (ANI)

