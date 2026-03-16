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Home > Sports > ‘Blood Money’: Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds For Signing Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred Auction

‘Blood Money’: Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds For Signing Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred Auction

“Fees paid to Pakistani cricketers contribute to the deaths of Indian civilians and soldiers,” said former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, adding that the backlash faced by Kavya Maran and her franchise, Sunrisers Leeds, after signing Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed for INR 2.3 crore in The Hundred auction is justified.

Sunil Gavaskar said that money spent on a Pakistani cricketer indirectly contributes to Indian casualties. (Photo Credits: X)
Sunil Gavaskar said that money spent on a Pakistani cricketer indirectly contributes to Indian casualties. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: March 16, 2026 15:02:28 IST

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‘Blood Money’: Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds For Signing Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred Auction

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has reacted on the backlash that the Sunrisers Leeds, co-owned by Kavya Maran is facing after getting Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed in the side for the upcoming edition of The Hundred for a sum of around INR 2.3 Cr. The ex-India cricketer said that money spent on a Pakistani cricketer indirectly contributes to Indian casualties.

“The furore created by the acquisition of a Pakistani player by the Indian owner of a franchise in The Hundred is hardly surprising. Ever since the Mumbai attacks in November 2008, Indian franchise owners have simply ignored Pakistani players for the IPL. Although belated, the realisation that the fees that they pay to a Pakistani player, who then pays income tax to his government which buys arms and weapons, indirectly contributes to the deaths of Indian soldiers and civilians is making Indian entities refrain from even considering having Pakistani artistes and sportspersons,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-day.

It was later revealed that not just Abrar, the franchise was also keen on getting Umsan Tariq, another Pakistan spinner. Gavaskar added that Daniel Vettori might not understand the dynamics, the co-owner should have had the understanding. 

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“Whether it is an Indian entity or an overseas subsidiary of the entity that is making the payment, if the owner is Indian, then he or she is contributing to the Indian casualties. It’s as simple as that. Daniel Vettori, the coach of the team in The Hundred who hails from New Zealand, may not understand this simple dynamic, and so may have wanted some Pakistani players in his team, but surely the owner should have had an understanding of the situation and discouraged the purchase. Is winning a tournament in a format that no other country plays in much more important than Indian lives?” Gavaskar pointed out.

What Exactly Happened?

Sunrisers Leeds faced heat on social media after they bought Abrar Ahmed in the auction. It was earlier reported by BBC that the owners who have teams in the IPL will not be picking Pakistan players in their squads. Four out these eight franchises at the Hundred — MI London, SunRisers Leeds, Southern Brave, Manchester Super Giants — are owned by groups that also own IPL teams.

It was also reported by BBC earlier that Pakistan players might not find a lot of buyers during the auction as a senior official from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) indicated to an agent on the same. Another agent described the situation as “an unwritten rule” across T20 leagues around the world with Indian investment.

Usman Tariq Eventually Sold to Birmingham Phoenix

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq for whom the Sunrisers franchise had made the bid was eventually signed by Birmingham Phoenix for £140,000 (INR 1.72 crore). As many as 14 Pakistan players were shortlisted for the Hundred 2026 auction. On the eve of the auction, ODI captain Shaheen Afridi withdrew. Haris Rauf, who was not picked for the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, went unsold along with all-rounder Saim Ayub.

Also Read: KKR Buying Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahead of IPL 2026? Fact Check Reveals The Real Truth

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 2:48 PM IST
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Tags: abrar-ahmedhome-hero-pos-15indian premier leagueiplkavya maranSunil GavaskarSunrisers HyderabadSunRisers LeedsThe Hundred

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‘Blood Money’: Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds For Signing Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred Auction

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‘Blood Money’: Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds For Signing Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred Auction
‘Blood Money’: Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds For Signing Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred Auction
‘Blood Money’: Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds For Signing Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred Auction
‘Blood Money’: Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds For Signing Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred Auction

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