LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India akhilesh yadav cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt employee rights India
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ahmedabad Declared Official Host City For Commonwealth Games 2030: Here’s What We Know

Ahmedabad Declared Official Host City For Commonwealth Games 2030: Here’s What We Know

Delegates from 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories approved India’s bid during the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly held in Glasgow.

Commonwealth Games 2030 (PTI)
Commonwealth Games 2030 (PTI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: November 26, 2025 18:52:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ahmedabad Declared Official Host City For Commonwealth Games 2030: Here’s What We Know

Ahmedabad has been officially confirmed as the host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games, giving India a major global sporting event for the first time since the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. Delegates from 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories approved India’s bid during the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly held in Glasgow.

India’s pitch for the 2030 Games presented Ahmedabad, or Amdavad, as a modern, fast-growing and culturally rich city capable of delivering a special Centenary edition. The proposal also highlighted India’s youth, ambition and strong sporting culture, while building on the groundwork that will be set by Glasgow 2026.

Moments after the announcement, the General Assembly Hall came alive with a vibrant cultural performance. Twenty Garba dancers and thirty Indian dhol drummers, including members of Glasgow’s Indian community, performed a colourful routine that celebrated Gujarat’s heritage. The performance offered a preview of the energy, culture and celebration expected at the 2030 Games.

According to India Today, Commonwealth Sport President Dr Donald Rukare called Ahmedabad’s confirmation the beginning of a promising new chapter for the Games. He said this marks the start of a new golden era for Commonwealth Sport and praised India for bringing scale, youth, ambition, rich culture and deep sporting passion. He also revealed that several nations have already shown interest in hosting the 2034 edition and beyond, adding that the Commonwealth Games enter their next century in strong health.

The 2030 Centenary Games are expected to feature 15 to 17 sports. The Amdavad 2030 team will work closely with Commonwealth Sport and international federations to create a dynamic programme that appeals both locally and globally.

The process to finalise the full list of sports will begin next month, with the complete line-up to be announced next year.

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 6:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ahmedabadCommonwealth Games 2030

RELATED News

Will Smriti Mandhana’s WPL Record Bid Be Broken Amid Palash Muchhal’s Cheating Allegations?

SuryaKumar Yadav Wants To Face THIS Team In T20 World Cup 2026 Final, Not Pakistan But It Is…

Who Is Urvil Patel? Gujarat Captain Smashes Record–Breaking 31-Ball Century – Check His IPL Journey, Records & Stats

Gautam Gambhir In Firing Line: Team India’s Head Coach Tenure Under Intense Scrutiny

When Is India’s Next Test Series? Complete Schedule After Humiliating South Africa Defeat

LATEST NEWS

IIT Delhi opens admissions for the seventh batch of its Certification in Quantum Computing & Machine Learning

‘My Sister Was Frequently Beaten, Husband Has Illegal Daughter,’ Deepti Chaurasia’s Brother Reveals Shocking Details Against Kamla Pasand Owner’s Son A Day After She Was Found Dead

From the Andes to the Atacama: Chile Beckons as Bollywood’s Next Cinematic Playground

Ahmedabad Declared Official Host City For Commonwealth Games 2030: Here’s What We Know

A New Dawn Of Patriotism: Kashmir’s Changing Relationship With The Tricolour

NAFED Showcases Farmer-Centric Innovation and Quality Products at IITF 2025

Who Is Aryan Yadav? Akhilesh Yadav’s Cousin Gets Married To A Ladakhi Girl In Grand Saifai Wedding, Dimple Yadav Spotted Dancing Enthusiastically

Who Was Jeet Pabari? Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law And Puja Pabari’s Brother Commits Suicide, What Were Allegations Against Him

10 Most Inspirational Socrates Quotes To Transform Your Life

Karnataka CM Row: Siddaramaiah Orders For High Command To Decide Soon; Jarkiholi Confirms Push Citing DKS’ Ambition

Ahmedabad Declared Official Host City For Commonwealth Games 2030: Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ahmedabad Declared Official Host City For Commonwealth Games 2030: Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ahmedabad Declared Official Host City For Commonwealth Games 2030: Here’s What We Know
Ahmedabad Declared Official Host City For Commonwealth Games 2030: Here’s What We Know
Ahmedabad Declared Official Host City For Commonwealth Games 2030: Here’s What We Know
Ahmedabad Declared Official Host City For Commonwealth Games 2030: Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS