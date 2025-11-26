Ahmedabad Declared Official Host City For Commonwealth Games 2030: Here’s What We Know

Ahmedabad has been officially confirmed as the host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games, giving India a major global sporting event for the first time since the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. Delegates from 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories approved India’s bid during the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly held in Glasgow.

India’s pitch for the 2030 Games presented Ahmedabad, or Amdavad, as a modern, fast-growing and culturally rich city capable of delivering a special Centenary edition. The proposal also highlighted India’s youth, ambition and strong sporting culture, while building on the groundwork that will be set by Glasgow 2026.

Moments after the announcement, the General Assembly Hall came alive with a vibrant cultural performance. Twenty Garba dancers and thirty Indian dhol drummers, including members of Glasgow’s Indian community, performed a colourful routine that celebrated Gujarat’s heritage. The performance offered a preview of the energy, culture and celebration expected at the 2030 Games.

According to India Today, Commonwealth Sport President Dr Donald Rukare called Ahmedabad’s confirmation the beginning of a promising new chapter for the Games. He said this marks the start of a new golden era for Commonwealth Sport and praised India for bringing scale, youth, ambition, rich culture and deep sporting passion. He also revealed that several nations have already shown interest in hosting the 2034 edition and beyond, adding that the Commonwealth Games enter their next century in strong health.

The 2030 Centenary Games are expected to feature 15 to 17 sports. The Amdavad 2030 team will work closely with Commonwealth Sport and international federations to create a dynamic programme that appeals both locally and globally.

The process to finalise the full list of sports will begin next month, with the complete line-up to be announced next year.