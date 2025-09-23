LIVE TV
Home > Sports > "Aim to fill the trophy cabinet with World Cup": Indian spinner Sneh Rana

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 06:14:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Indian spin-bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana has said that the team aims to win the World Cup trophy. She also spoke on the crucial role the Women’s Premier League (WPL) has played in Indian women’s cricket.

Sneh will be a part of the Indian team, which will start their World Cup 2025 campaign against Sri Lanka at Guwahati on September 30. This year, Sneh made her return to Team India’s white-ball set-up after 2023, picking 21 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 22.09 with best figures of 22.09 and best figures of 5/43.

Speaking on the JioHotstar’s show, “Off the Pitch”, Rana spoke on the upcoming marquee tournament, saying that it is always an honour playing the World Cup.

“As a cricketer, you always dream of playing in the World Cup and representing your nation. It is going to be interesting and challenging, especially since we are going to play at home. It is a special feeling. And it’s even more special for Harman didi (Harmanpreet Kaur), as she has been playing cricket for so many years now. Our aim is to fill the trophy cabinet with a World Cup,” she said.

Sneh also said that WPL has helped Indian cricketers play alongside the top cricketing talent of the world.

“It gives us the stage to play alongside and against top-class players from around the world. You also get to learn from elite foreign coaches, their strategies, how they think, and how they react in key moments. Even sitting and observing them is a great learning experience,” she added.

She has played 17 WPL games for Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since the tournament’s inception in 2023, taking 12 wickets at an average of 35.33, with best figures of 3/26.

Sneh also said that whenever the team India plays a bilateral series, the World Cup keeps coming to their mind.

“This is Amol Muzumdar (Head Coach, Team India) sir’s first World Cup, so it is important and special. We are going to play in front of a huge crowd in India, and it’s going to be a memorable campaign, and we are ready for it,” he added.

India squad for World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

