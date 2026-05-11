Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC 11 May 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IFL 2026 Match

Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Streaming: Aizawl FC will take on Real Kashmir FC in the Star Cement Indian Football League 2025-26 at the Deccan Arena on Monday, May 11, with kick-off scheduled for 6:30 pm.

The match will broadcast live on DD Sports and Sony Sports Network, with streaming available on Sony LIV.

Aizawl is going into this game after they played a 2-2 draw against Gokulam Kerala FC. On the hand Real Kashmir lost their last game 0-3 against Namdhari Sports Club. So Aizawl and Real Kashmir will both want to win this time around. They want to end their season on a note with a win, in their last match of the campaign.

The time the two teams met it was a really close game. They played each other on March 13. It ended in a 2-2 tie. Zomuansanga and Lalhriatpuia scored for Aizawl and Shedrack Charles and Ateeb Ahmed Dar scored for Kashmir.

There are some things to think about before this game. Aizawl has had a time defending they have let in 25 goals this season which is the most in the league. Now they are playing Real Kashmir, who has scored the goals in the Relegation Phase with 18.. Even though Aizawl has struggled to defend they have still been able to score a lot of goals. In fact they have only scored one goal than Real Kashmir. This could make for an exciting game.

For Aizawl Zomuansanga will probably be the player, in the attack he has already scored six goals. Lalhriatpuia will also be important he has scored three goals from midfield. Aizawl wants to finish the season with a defense so they will be counting on their defenders like Rohmingthanga and Timur Talipov to do a good job.

Aiswal assistant coach Samuel Lalrinngheta said that its important that this season ends with a victory for the development of club’s younger players.

“Tomorrow’s match is very important for us because winning the last match will help the club in the next season. We have so many young players. Winning will make their mentality stronger so that the players will progress,” he said.

Lalhriatpuia said that the squad is fully focused on delivering a positive result in their final outing of the campaign.

“All the players are ready for 90 minutes. It is going to be our last match, and if we win, we can still get 16 points. We hope we can end the season well and stay clear of the relegation zone. Hope we win and we can enjoy after the match,” he said.

Real Kashmir head coach Ishfaq Ahmad acknowledged that both teams had already secured safety but stressed the importance of remaining committed to the team’s approach and finishing the campaign positively.

“I think both sides know that they have done enough to stay in the league. We are looking forward to a good game. I always tell my players, enjoy the football. Play according to the plan and leave the rest to God. The results are not in your hands. You can just work hard and stick to the plan,” he said.

Real Kashmir midfielder Christian Moses said that the squad is approaching the final fixture with the same mindset as any other match, with the focus firmly on securing all three points.

“For me personally, I think everything counts in football. Whether the last match or the first match, everything counts for me as a team and as an individual, because we just need to get the three points and go home with a victory. Even if it’s the last match, we just need to stick our head down and go for three points,” he said.

With both teams safe, from relegation and the top spot still open this match is a chance for both sides to finish their campaigns on a note. Both teams have attackers and their last game was close. So another close game could happen. They can end their season positively. The teams have quality players who can score goals. Their last meeting was a contest. This game could be similar.