Ajinkya Rahane Likely To Captain KKR In IPL 2025: What About Venkatesh Iyer?

Ajinkya Rahane is set to captain Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025, replacing Shreyas Iyer. Bought for ₹1.5 crore, Rahane’s leadership edges out Venkatesh Iyer, who fetched ₹23.75 crore. KKR aims to defend their title with a mix of experience and fresh talent this season.

IPL 2025: Once a mainstay of India’s Test batting order, Ajinkya Rahane is now set to take the unexpected yet thrilling ride in the IPL. In a stunning twist, the seasoned campaigner is all set to lead the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2025, stepping into the spotlight as the team’s captain. The silent strength and strategic acumen of Rahane make him an interesting yet convincing candidate for KKR as they prepare to defend their title under his leadership.

Rahane, who had long been out of contention for the Indian national team, was picked up by KKR at the IPL 2025 mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for a meager ₹1.5 crore.

Big Price Tag For Venkatesh Iyer

KKR caused a stir during the auction as it splurged a whopping ₹23.75 crore to buy India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer. Several analysts thought that the Madhya Pradesh cricketer was going to become the team’s new captain since he had publicly announced his interest in that position.

However, according to a report, the team management has nearly finalized Ajinkya Rahane as their captain for the upcoming season. “Yes, at the moment it’s 90% confirmed that Ajinkya will be the new KKR captain. He was bought by KKR specifically for the purpose of being a viable captaincy option,” said a source.

Rahane is poised to be the successor to Shreyas Iyer who guided KKR to win IPL 2024. Iyer was picked by Punjab Kings for a record ₹26.75 crores.

Players Bought By KKR At IPL 2025 Auction

KKR has ensured that their side has an impressive blend of veterans and young talent this season. Here’s the list of players they purchased:

Venkatesh Iyer: ₹23.75 crore

Anrich Nortje: ₹6.5 crore

Quinton de Kock: ₹3.60 crore

Angkrish Raghuvanshi: ₹3 crore

Ajinkya Rahane: ₹1.5 crore

Rovman Powell: ₹1.50 crore

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: ₹2 crore

Moeen Ali: ₹2 crore

Mayank Markande: ₹30 lakh

Manish Pandey: ₹75 lakh

KKR’s Retained And Released Players

The franchise has retained key players such as Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell. In other words, the core strength for this season is ensured. However, it was an alarming decision to release Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana as the team went in search of a new face.

Retained Players:-

Rinku Singh

Sunil Narine

Andre Russell

Varun Chakravarthy

Harshit Rana

Ramandeep Singh

Released Players:-

Shreyas Iyer

Nitish Rana

Phil Salt

Mitchell Starc

Dushmantha Chameera

With the mantle of leadership now upon Ajinkya Rahane, there is pressure on the experienced cricketer to take KKR to another successful season. There could be a reason why KKR can hold their own in the IPL: Rahane’s composed nature and the shrewdness he brings.

