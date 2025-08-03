‘Puri Kasar Nikal Di’: Watch Akash Deep’s Innings Praised By Shubman Gill, KL Rahul After Thrashing England

Akash Deep’s gritty and unexpected knock of 66 runs off 94 balls as a nightwatchman left England stunned and won hearts in the Indian camp. His innings came during the third day of the final Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at The Oval, where he helped India set a strong tone early on.

Nightwatchman Akash Deep Steals the Spotlight

Batting alongside opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash stitched a solid 107-run stand that ensured India didn’t lose any wickets in the morning session. His 66 was the second-highest score in the innings, lifting India to a competitive 396 and giving England a daunting target of 374.

The partnership proved crucial on a pitch that was offering movement. With wickets falling around him earlier in the innings, Akash Deep’s composed approach under pressure earned respect from everyone, including captain Shubman Gill.

“For a long time, there has been this banter between batters and bowlers,” Gill said. “The batters keep telling the lower-order batters, karo yaar thoda contribute. I think, is match mein unhone aage peeche ki puri kasar nikal di. We had just told him one thing that whatever ball is in your radar, look to score runs. These 66 runs are no less than a century,” he said.

Batting Coach and KL Rahul Applaud Akash Deep

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak also praised Akash’s fearless intent with the bat. He shared a quick chat they had in the hotel before the game, where he encouraged him to attack balls in his zone and not be overly defensive.

“He was in the lift with me when we reached the hotel. I told him, ‘Aakash if you get any ball in your range tomorrow, then go for it and smash. Don’t defend compulsorily because you got out defending in the last two innings.’ I am so happy to see a fast bowler score an important fifty for us,” Kotak shared.

KL Rahul, too, couldn’t hold back his admiration, especially impressed by the batter-like mindset Akash showed during the innings. He jokingly mentioned the bowlers’ habit of wanting to steal bats before acknowledging Akash’s discipline.

“Most of the chatter is always about the bowlers trying to steal our bats,” Rahul said. “Just today, I had a brief chat with him to think like a batter and not throw his wicket away.”

Career-Best Score for Akash Deep in First-Class Cricket

This knock of 66 was not only Akash Deep’s personal best in Test cricket but also the highest score he has ever made in First-Class matches. His innings came at a time when India needed stability, and he delivered beyond expectations.

His ability to survive, rotate strike, and even take on the bowlers when needed showed a new dimension to his game. As a lower-order batsman, innings like these are rare but game-changing.

Akash Deep Reflects on Mindset and Grit

Speaking in a post-match video, Akash shared his thoughts and mental approach heading into the innings. He was determined not to give away his wicket and was prepared for whatever came his way, even body blows.

“When I went to sleep last night, I was thinking I won’t get out — a [good] ball can get me out, but I won’t throw it. Whether I am hit on the body or elsewhere, I’ll play. We needed to play out balls and the partnership of over 100 runs was pretty special. For me, more special than the fifty is playing out two hours for the team,” he said.

His resilience with the bat gave India the edge and showed that even lower-order players can turn the game around with belief and fight.

ALSO READ: PCB Bans Pakistan Team From Future Participation In World Championship Of Legends After India Refused To Play