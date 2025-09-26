LIVE TV
Home > Sports > All India Pickleball Association to host historic 9th National Pickleball Championship in Jammu

All India Pickleball Association to host historic 9th National Pickleball Championship in Jammu

All India Pickleball Association to host historic 9th National Pickleball Championship in Jammu

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 23:01:08 IST

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 26 (ANI): The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), India’s oldest and most recognised body for the sport, is set to bring its 9th National Pickleball Championship in Jammu from September 26 to 28, 2025. This highly anticipated event, is in association with the Jammu & Kashmir Olympic Association and organised by Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Pickleball Association (JKAPA), will welcome over 450 players representing more than 24 states–making it the largest gathering of pickleball talent the region has seen to date.

For the first time since its inception, the national championship will be held in Jammu, underscoring the city’s emergence as a hub for sports development and community engagement. AIPA, established in 2008, has tirelessly championed grassroots development, expanding the reach of pickleball to over 24 states and consistently organising nationwide championships since 2013 in cities such as Panipat, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Jaipur, as per a press release from AIPA.

“This championship is a celebration of the passion, perseverance, and unity that pickleball brings to people across India. Bringing the event to Jammu is a proud milestone, and we hope it inspires a new generation of athletes in this dynamic region,” said Arvind Prabhoo, President of AIPA.

Puneet Chopra, President of the Jammu Pickleball Association, shared, “Hosting a national event of this scale is a tremendous honour for Jammu. It shines a spotlight on our growing sports culture and gives local players and fans a unique chance to be part of India’s rising pickleball movement. We look forward to welcoming athletes from every corner of the country and showcasing the incredible spirit of Jammu”.

AIPA remains steadfast in safeguarding pickleball’s governance and integrity in India. With an ongoing legal challenge in the Delhi High Court regarding the recent recognition of a new federation, AIPA has reiterated its commitment to athlete-focused development, guided by 18 years of experience. The Association has also strongly welcomed the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 as a pivotal step towards transparency, reform, and athlete-first policies in Indian sport.

As anticipation builds for the Championship, Jammu stands ready to make history–promising three days of top-tier competition and community celebration, while reaffirming AIPA’s vision to take pickleball to every corner of the nation. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: aipa-national-pickleball-championship-jammuall-india-pickleball-associationnational-pickleball-championship-jammupickleball-jammu

All India Pickleball Association to host historic 9th National Pickleball Championship in Jammu
QUICK LINKS