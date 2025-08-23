LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Andre Onana To Be Replaced! Manchester United’s Goalkeeping Strategy Includes A New Goalkeeper

Andre Onana To Be Replaced! Manchester United’s Goalkeeping Strategy Includes A New Goalkeeper

After Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Diego Leon were signed, this would be Manchester United's fifth summer addition. It is anticipated that the move will support and provide competition for Andre Onana, the starting goalie.

Personal terms have reportedly been agreed upon, and the transition is reportedly proceeding smoothly.
Personal terms have reportedly been agreed upon, and the transition is reportedly proceeding smoothly.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 23, 2025 17:24:27 IST

Manchester United are on the verge of a potential move to sign Senne Lammens, 23, Belgian goalkeeper of Royal Antwerp at a fee of 17 million pounds, (19 million euro). This transfer is made with the aim of the club strengthening its goalkeeping situation after question marks were raised about the performances of their current back up goalkeeper, Altay Bayindir in a game against Arsenal. Although Lammens is currently not the first choice goalkeeper, he can be importantly used in competitions and depth. 

Career background of Senne Lammens

At 6 foot 3, Lammens has been noted to have excellent shot stopping skills and ability to command the air, and also his composure when it comes to one on one situations. He has 64 appearances to his name playing for Antwerp and has received call ups to the national team of Belgium under 21s. His exploits have seen him being linked to some of the best goalkeepers in the business and even experts postulating that he has the potential to be at the same level as Thibaut Courtois who plays at Real Madrid and also stars in the Belgium national team.

New Season, New signings of Manchester United  

The move is unfolding with agreement of personal terms between Lammens and Manchester United being reported smooth. Antwerp, the team where the player is playing, is looking to sell the player because they are faced with financial constraints and thus, United are doing everything to sell the player. The purchase would be United’s fifth signing of the summer after they bought Benjamin Sesko, Matheus cunha, Bryan mbeumo, and Diego Leon.

The possibility of Lammens arriving at Manchester United highlights the interest of the club in building on depth of squad and filling gaps that are problematic especially at the goalkeeper position. As the transfer window approaches its biggest deadline fans and critics will be observing keenly to know whether the transfer will materialize and how Lammens will fit in the team.

Also Read: God’s Own Country Welcomes The GOAT Of Football!

Tags: Andre OnanaManchester UnitedManchester United GoalkeeperSenne Lammens

RELATED News

La Liga 2025: Barcelona vs Levante, Team News, Match Prediction, Streaming Details In India
WWE Releases UK Special RAW Episode!
Durand Cup 2025: North East United FC Crush Diamond Harbour FC In Final Triumph
Tottenham Humbles Manchester City With Calm Tactical Discipline At The Etihad!
Cristiano Ronaldo With A New Record! King Of Goals Strikes Again

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
Andre Onana To Be Replaced! Manchester United’s Goalkeeping Strategy Includes A New Goalkeeper

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Andre Onana To Be Replaced! Manchester United’s Goalkeeping Strategy Includes A New Goalkeeper

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Andre Onana To Be Replaced! Manchester United’s Goalkeeping Strategy Includes A New Goalkeeper
Andre Onana To Be Replaced! Manchester United’s Goalkeeping Strategy Includes A New Goalkeeper
Andre Onana To Be Replaced! Manchester United’s Goalkeeping Strategy Includes A New Goalkeeper
Andre Onana To Be Replaced! Manchester United’s Goalkeeping Strategy Includes A New Goalkeeper

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?