Manchester United are on the verge of a potential move to sign Senne Lammens, 23, Belgian goalkeeper of Royal Antwerp at a fee of 17 million pounds, (19 million euro). This transfer is made with the aim of the club strengthening its goalkeeping situation after question marks were raised about the performances of their current back up goalkeeper, Altay Bayindir in a game against Arsenal. Although Lammens is currently not the first choice goalkeeper, he can be importantly used in competitions and depth.

Career background of Senne Lammens

At 6 foot 3, Lammens has been noted to have excellent shot stopping skills and ability to command the air, and also his composure when it comes to one on one situations. He has 64 appearances to his name playing for Antwerp and has received call ups to the national team of Belgium under 21s. His exploits have seen him being linked to some of the best goalkeepers in the business and even experts postulating that he has the potential to be at the same level as Thibaut Courtois who plays at Real Madrid and also stars in the Belgium national team.

New Season, New signings of Manchester United

The move is unfolding with agreement of personal terms between Lammens and Manchester United being reported smooth. Antwerp, the team where the player is playing, is looking to sell the player because they are faced with financial constraints and thus, United are doing everything to sell the player. The purchase would be United’s fifth signing of the summer after they bought Benjamin Sesko, Matheus cunha, Bryan mbeumo, and Diego Leon.

The possibility of Lammens arriving at Manchester United highlights the interest of the club in building on depth of squad and filling gaps that are problematic especially at the goalkeeper position. As the transfer window approaches its biggest deadline fans and critics will be observing keenly to know whether the transfer will materialize and how Lammens will fit in the team.

