Andrea Hewitt Opens Up: Why She Chose To Stay Despite Filing For Divorce From Vinod Kambli

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli’s wife, Andrea Hewitt, recently opened up about the challenges of their relationship, including Kambli’s battle with alcohol addiction and its impact on their family life. Andrea revealed that she had filed for divorce but decided to withdraw it after witnessing his “helpless” condition.

In a podcast interview with freelance journalist Suryanshi Pandey, Andrea detailed how Kambli’s addiction created a strain on their relationship. “I once thought about separating,” she admitted. “But I realized that he would be helpless if I left him. He is like a child, and that hurts me. It makes me feel worried.”

Despite their struggles, Andrea has stood by Kambli during his difficult times. She described moments of inner conflict but said her concern for his well-being kept her from leaving. “There were moments when I would just walk away. But then I’d worry—has he eaten? Is he okay? That’s when I understood he needed me,” she shared.

Kambli, 51, was recently hospitalized in Thane due to a urinary infection, muscle cramps, and brain clots. He has since been discharged and is recovering with the support of his family. The former cricketer was seen leaving the hospital in India’s new ODI jersey, waving to fans and thanking them for their support. He also took the opportunity to appeal to his supporters to stay away from alcohol.

The couple, who tied the knot in a private civil ceremony in 2006, has faced public scrutiny over the years. Andrea had filed a domestic abuse complaint against Kambli in 2023 but has continued to care for him, especially for their two children, Jesus Christiano Kambli and Johanna.

Andrea shared the emotional toll of managing the household during Kambli’s health crisis, highlighting how their son, Christiano, became her pillar of support. “Most of the time, I had to remind myself that I am both ‘Papa’ and ‘Mom’ in the family. Christiano understood everything without troubling me—he read the emotions on my face and supported me,” she said.

Vinod Kambli remains a prominent name in Indian cricket history. Known for his explosive batting in the early 1990s, he scored 1,084 runs in 17 Test matches at an average of 54.20, including four centuries. In ODIs, he amassed 2,477 runs in 104 matches, featuring two centuries and 14 half-centuries.Kambli’s recent appeal to fans to avoid alcohol has sparked discussions about the importance of addressing addiction and supporting those in recovery.

