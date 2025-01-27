Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Yakubboev Declines Handshake With Vaishali, Cites ‘Religious Reasons’ And Issues Apology

Uzbekistan Grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev stirred controversy at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament by refusing to shake hands with Indian GM R Vaishali before their fourth-round match, citing religious reasons.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Yakubboev Declines Handshake With Vaishali, Cites ‘Religious Reasons’ And Issues Apology


Uzbekistan Grandmaster (GM) Nodirbek Yakubboev found himself at the center of a controversy during the Tata Steel Chess Tournament when he declined to shake hands with Indian GM R Vaishali before their fourth-round match. The incident, captured on video and shared widely on social media, sparked debate online.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In the video shared by ChessBase India, Vaishali can be seen extending her hand in a customary pre-match gesture. However, Yakubboev, without responding, took his seat, leaving the Indian visibly awkward. The match ended with Yakubboev losing, and he currently stands at three points after eight rounds in the Challengers’ section.

Amid growing criticism over his conduct, Yakubboev issued an apology on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), explaining that his actions were not intended to disrespect Vaishali. He attributed his decision to refrain from physical contact with women to his religious beliefs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I want to explain the situation that happened in the game with Vaishali. With all due respect to women and Indian chess players, I want to inform everyone that I do not touch other women for religious reasons,” Yakubboev wrote. He added that he holds Vaishali and her younger brother, GM R Praggnanandhaa, in high regard, describing them as some of India’s strongest chess players.

Yakubboev acknowledged the awkwardness caused by his actions and revealed that he had managed the situation differently in his eighth-round match against Romania’s Irina Bulmaga. “Today, I told Irina Bulmaga about it. She agreed to it. But when I came to the playing hall, the arbiters told me that I should at least do Namaste as a gesture. In the games with Divya and Vaishali, I couldn’t tell them about it beforehand, and there was an awkward situation,” he explained.

Yakubboev clarified that while he adheres to his religious beliefs, he respects others’ choices and does not impose his practices on anyone. “Chess is not haram. I do what I need to do. I do not insist others not shake hands with the opposite gender or for women to wear hijab or burqa. It is their business what to do,” he added.

Vaishali has not commented publicly on the incident, but the debate surrounding Yakubboev’s actions has raised questions about cultural and religious sensitivities in global sports. The Tata Steel Chess Tournament continues to showcase thrilling performances, but this incident has added a layer of complexity to discussions around etiquette and diversity in the chess world.

ALSO READ: Khelo India Winter Games 2025: Ladakh finishes on top; Army edge out ITBP to retain ice hockey title

Filed under

Chess controversy

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kumbh Is A Blueprint For Sustainable Civilization, Says Gautam Adani After Visiting Prayagraj

Kumbh Is A Blueprint For Sustainable Civilization, Says Gautam Adani After Visiting Prayagraj

Maine Earthquake: What to Do as Aftershock Threats Loom

Maine Earthquake: What to Do as Aftershock Threats Loom

Earthquake Rattles Boston and Surrounding States; Epicenter in York Harbor, Maine

Earthquake Rattles Boston and Surrounding States; Epicenter in York Harbor, Maine

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson Spotted At Mahakumbh After Coldplay Concert | Watch

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson Spotted At Mahakumbh After Coldplay Concert | Watch

Why Did NASA Choose Noida’s 14-Year-Old Boy To Name An Asteroid?

Why Did NASA Choose Noida’s 14-Year-Old Boy To Name An Asteroid?

Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing As Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert, Watch

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Sings ‘Maa Tujhe Salam, Vande Mataram’, On 76th Republic Day: Ahmedabad Concert,

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How The Cricketer Reacted

‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox