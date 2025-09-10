Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Crush Hong Kong In The Opening Match, Makes A Powerful Statement

Afghanistan began their Asia Cup 2025 by crushing Hong Kong by 94 runs in the Zayed Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The first to bat, Afghanistan scored 188/6 courtesy of combustible batting by Sediqullah Atal 73, 52 balls and Azmatullah Omarzai 53, 21 balls only.

Azmatullah Omarzai and his marvellous innings in Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong

The fact that Omarzai broke the quickest T20I half century in Afghanistan history was not mere coincidence but the history he hit the fifty in less than 20 hits with two fours and five sixes. Atal was equal to the purpose, and it suited him in early lapse of fielding, several dropped catches but made good with a mature unbeaten innings.

Outstanding with the bat, brilliant with the ball! 🤩@AzmatOmarzay‘s superb all-round performance, 53 (21) & 1/4 (2), bags him the Player of the Match award in the #AsiaCup2025 opener. 👏#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvHK | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/Ccn069eJwS — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 9, 2025







Hong Kong crushed under pressure in Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong

To that Hong Kong crumpled under the pressure and could only score 94 out of 9 in their 20 overs. The 39 of Babar Hayat was no match, but bowlers of Afghanistan with Fazalhaq Farooqi 2/16 and Gulbadin Naib 2/8 destroyed the chase. Their spin trio of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and AM Ghazanfar also contributed significantly to smothering the innings with tight spells.

Rashid Khan’s bowling spell in Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong

Captain Rashid Khan later jokingly confessed that he had forgotten to bowl his two overs since there were so many lines of bowling choices, a testimony to the fact that the team was so deep. The fielding miseries of Hong Kong also contributed to them they put five down in one innings, the worst in the history of the Asia cup T20 they lost an opportunity to mount a comeback.

RESULT | AFGHANISTAN WON BY 94 RUNS 🚨#AfghanAtalan were clinical with both bat and ball as they went past Hong Kong by 94 runs to start their run at the #AsiaCup2025 on a winning note. 👏#AFGvHK | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam pic.twitter.com/iKi8J4G6vG — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 9, 2025







Powerful statement made by Afghanistan in Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong

The victory sends a message and that is the Afghan are no laughingstock this season, as they are supported by an explosive firepower and bowling versatility. In the meantime, Hong Kong struggle to climb a steep group B that encompasses Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

