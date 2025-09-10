LIVE TV
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Crush Hong Kong In The Opening Match, Makes A Powerful Statement

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Crush Hong Kong In The Opening Match, Makes A Powerful Statement

Afghanistan started their campaign with a 94 run win over Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi. They were driven to 188/6 with unbeaten 73 by Sediqullah Atal and record 20 ball fifty by Azmatullah Omarzai. Hong Kong failed in responding as it could only score 94/9 as Babar Hayat was the only opposition at 39.

(Image Credit: ACB Officials via X/ANI)
(Image Credit: ACB Officials via X/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 10, 2025 08:42:45 IST

Afghanistan began their Asia Cup 2025 by crushing Hong Kong by 94 runs in the Zayed Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The first to bat, Afghanistan scored 188/6 courtesy of combustible batting by Sediqullah Atal 73, 52 balls and Azmatullah Omarzai 53, 21 balls only.

Azmatullah Omarzai and his marvellous innings in Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong 

The fact that Omarzai broke the quickest T20I half century in Afghanistan history was not mere coincidence but the history he hit the fifty in less than 20 hits with two fours and five sixes. Atal was equal to the purpose, and it suited him in early lapse of fielding, several dropped catches but made good with a mature unbeaten innings.



Hong Kong crushed under pressure in Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong 

To that Hong Kong crumpled under the pressure and could only score 94 out of 9 in their 20 overs. The 39 of Babar Hayat was no match, but bowlers of Afghanistan with Fazalhaq Farooqi 2/16 and Gulbadin Naib 2/8 destroyed the chase. Their spin trio of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and AM Ghazanfar also contributed significantly to smothering the innings with tight spells.

Rashid Khan’s bowling spell in Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong 

Captain Rashid Khan later jokingly confessed that he had forgotten to bowl his two overs since there were so many lines of bowling choices, a testimony to the fact that the team was so deep. The fielding miseries of Hong Kong also contributed to them they put five down in one innings, the worst in the history of the Asia cup T20 they lost an opportunity to mount a comeback.



Powerful statement made by Afghanistan in Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong 

The victory sends a message and that is the Afghan are no laughingstock this season, as they are supported by an explosive firepower and bowling versatility. In the meantime, Hong Kong struggle to climb a steep group B that encompasses Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Also Read: IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match Preview: How Crucial is Squad Balance for India Against UAE?

Tags: AFG vs HKGAFG vs HKG asia cupAfghanistan Vs Hong Kongasia cup 2025Azmatullah OmarzaiRashid Khan

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Crush Hong Kong In The Opening Match, Makes A Powerful Statement

