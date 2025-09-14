Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Officials Likely To Skip India vs Pakistan Match?

The upcoming Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai has raised more than just cricket passion, political tensions and public anger around the Pahalgam terror attack where 26 civilians died and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor have prompted calls for boycott. With that happening, BCCI officials seem to be distancing themselves from the marquee match.

BCCI Officials Who Are Attending India vs Pakistan Match

According to local reports, senior BCCI officials, including Secretary Devajit Saikia, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal, Treasurer Prabhtej Bhatia, and Joint Secretary Rohan Desai may not go to Dubai. Fans and commentators view their absence as part of an intentional or symbolic boycott. The acting BCCI President Rajeev Shukla, on the other hand, is also part of the ACC board, thus he may have to be there if only because protocol expects a full attendance. Reportedly, ICC Chairman Jay Shah will not attend.

BCCI Playing From Both Sides?

While the board’s concerns were related to optics, a BCCI source said that while the Board did consent to play the match with government approval, they do not want to be in publicly visible or televised roles throughout the match. They worry about backlash from any potential appearance and that there would be attempts to project or create narratives against them. It is worth noting that the match is officially permitted because the Asia Cup is a multi national tournament. India’s new Sports Bill allows an athlete to participate in competitions of this nature even as an opponent with whom relations are not ideal.

India vs Pakistan Match Preview

In the cricket space, India and Pakistan both won their openers in the Asia Cup. India crushed UAE and Pakistan thoroughly beat Oman. But all eyes are now shifted to this high profile rivalry match not just for the contest on the field, but the storyline off it. The BCCI seems to be bowing out of visibility, attempting to walk a tightrope of fulfilling schedule obligations, while avoiding the potential for a political firestorm.

