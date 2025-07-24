Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025 Finds Home In Dubai: Right Call?

Asia Cup 2025 Finds Home In Dubai: Right Call?

Due to persistent geopolitical tensions, particularly in the wake of the horrific Pahalgam attack that took the lives of 26 civilians, the tournament's future is uncertain. India started Operation Sindoor in retaliation.

Ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, the Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the T20 format.
The Asian Cricket Council is said to have persuaded all boards to attend the Annual General Meeting in Dhaka, bringing an end to the Asia Cup 2025, which has been the subject of numerous doubts regarding its likely hosting.

Every Asian country is a member of the Asian Cricket Council, which is in charge of overseeing all intercontinental competitions. At the moment, Mohsin Naqvi, the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board, is leading the continental body. The ACC had planned to have its annual meeting in Dhaka to examine a number of topics. But in the midst of the political turmoil, a number of boards, BCCI leading the charge, refused to visit the nation.

ACC will hold its AGM in Dhaka prior to the 2025 Asia Cup

The ACC has moved forward with the Asian Cricket Council meeting, which was originally planned for July 24 and 25, in Dhaka, following the resolution of the difficulties with the various cricket bodies of Test-playing members. Having persuaded the Afghanistan Cricket Board, the BCB, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board, and the BCCI to reach a consensus, the ACC has somehow resolved the conflict. Even if a lot of things have been resolved, there is still a lot of uncertainty around BCCI’s probable attendance at the event because it is being held in Dhaka. BCCI may be one of the members who sign up online, according to the Cricbuzz article.

Conclusion regarding uncertainty surrounding the 2025 Asia Cup

The 2025 Asia Cup has been seriously questioned.  The Indian team has been the most successful in the multi-team competition since it began, while Sri Lanka has also performed admirably. The forthcoming season was to be hosted by the BCCI, while the previous Asia Cups were staged at different locations. But if India decides to host the competition, they will need to find a neutral location for Pakistan’s matches, and the UAE might be the best option in that case.

After the meeting, we anticipate a formal confirmation for the Asia Cup 2025, so we can decide whether or not it will take place. But now that all of the members are present, there is a greater probability that the Asia Cup will take place.

Nitish Kumar’s “Oops” Moments: Here Are Some Public Antics That Leave Internet In Splits
IEX Under Pressure, Shares Drop 28%: How India’s New Market Coupling Plan Could Redefine Electricity Pricing
How George ‘Fiji’ Veikoso Faced His Final Days with Strength and Left A Timeless Legacy
