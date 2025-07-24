Home > Sports > Stuart Broad Praises Rishabh Pant’s Impact, Hopes for Swift Return After Painful Blow

Stuart Broad praised Rishabh Pant’s exciting impact during the fourth Test at Old Trafford before Pant was forced off with a painful foot injury. Broad highlighted Pant’s unpredictable style and fan reception, expressing hope the injury is minor and that Pant can return soon to continue his key role in the series.

Rishabh Pant injured on Day 1 of Ind vs Eng Test Match (Image Credit - X)
Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 24, 2025 14:52:19 IST

Former England fast bowler and commentator Stuart Broad has expressed his support for Rishabh Pant after the Indian vice-captain sustained a foot injury during the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Pant, who had been thrilling fans with his aggressive stroke play, was forced to retire hurt after a sharp yorker from Chris Woakes struck his right foot late on Day 1.

“Wonderful for World Cricket”

Stuart Broad, speaking on Sky Sports, highlighted how much Rishabh Pant’s presence adds to the spectacle of Test cricket. “He’s been wonderful to commentate on, less wonderful to bowl at,” Broad admitted. “You go full, and you don’t know if he’ll defend or launch it over your head. That unpredictability makes him box office.”

He praised Rishabh Pant’s reception in England, noting that fans from both sides were thrilled every time he stepped onto the pitch. “There aren’t many visiting players who get that kind of applause in England,” Broad added.

Injury Concerns, But Hopeful Outlook

Pant was in visible agony after the blow, unable to put weight on his right foot. He was taken off in an ambulance and is now under the observation of the BCCI’s medical staff. Initial fears pointed to a potential fracture, though Broad expressed hope that it’s only a severe bruise. “They’ll ice that swelling all night. Hopefully it’s nothing more serious, and he can come back out to bat,” he said.

Key Performer in Crucial Test

Before the injury, Rishabh Pant had scored a fluent 37 off 48 balls, forming a vital 72-run partnership with Sai Sudharsan. His aggressive yet composed approach helped India reach 264/4 at stumps. Broad emphasized that Pant’s energy and style are key to this series. “This game needs Pant. The series has been blessed by having him in it,” he said.

Rishabh Pant’s availability remains uncertain, but for Broad and many cricket fans, his presence is what makes modern Test cricket unforgettable.

