MS Dhoni Or Rishabh Pant? Analyzing Their Initial 47 Tests

Rishabh Pant is demonstrating a great deal of promise to surpass the legendary cricketer's legacy in Test cricket, following in the footsteps of his idol, Dhoni. Here is a comparison of MS Dhoni's and Rishabh Pant's records in the game's longest format.

The team management will determine whether Rishabh Pant can bat if necessary, as he has been ruled out of taking wickets in the current India vs. England Test match.
Published: July 24, 2025 14:22:00 IST

One of the greatest captains in Indian cricket history is MS Dhoni. India played under him, won all three ICC trophies, and moved up to the top of the ICC Test rankings for the first time. In 60 Test matches, Dhoni led India to 27 victories. In terms of victories, he used to be the most successful captain of the Indian Test team. 

With an average of 43.40 and seven hundreds, including five in SENA nations, Pant has surpassed Dhoni in important Test statistics. However, with over 10,000 ODI runs, 294 Test dismissals, and three ICC championships, Dhoni has a legendary all-format career. Experts like Sanjay Manjrekar have expressed admiration for Pant’s aggressive style, dominance abroad, and post-injury comeback.

In Test Batting Metrics, Pant Outperforms Dhoni

In Test cricket, Rishabh Pant has a stronger record than MS Dhoni.  Pant has scored 3082 runs at an average of 43.40 in 44 games. In 90 games, Dhoni amassed 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. Pant now has seven hundreds in Test cricket, compared to Dhoni’s six.

Test match wicketkeeping record between Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni

Dhoni is a notable wicketkeeper with 256 catches and 38 stumpings. Pant, meanwhile, has dismissed 14 batters through stumpings and grabbed 256 catches. 

MS Dhoni versus Rishabh Pant in ODIs

Pant has participated in 31 ODI games and amassed 871 runs at an average of 33.50 per game. Dhoni, on the other hand, has amassed 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57 in 350 games.

MS Dhoni compared to Rishabh Pant in Twenty20 Internationals

MS Dhoni clearly has the upper hand over Rishabh Pant in T20Is with more consistency, having scored 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60, while Pant has 1,209 at an average of 23.25. Yes, Pant took more games to do it, but Dhoni had a more placid finishing role than Pant, but also had more boundaries and has shown to be able to deal with the pressure better than Pant. Pant is good at being aggressive and the possibility exists that he could have a legacy in T20I cricket such as Dhoni, which he has yet to accomplish. 

An24 Plane Crash Kills 49 Passengers: Where Was The Soviet Era Plane Headed?
Twinning In White: Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya Fuel Romance Rumours With Airport Outing
