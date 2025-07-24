Liam Dawson’s Return Adds Balance and Depth to England’s Test Side, Says Michael Vaughan

England’s Test team has found a reliable asset in Liam Dawson, according to former captain Michael Vaughan. Drafted into the playing XI after an eight-year Test absence due to Shoaib Bashir’s injury, the 35-year-old left-arm spinner wasted no time in proving his worth during the first day of the fourth Test match against India, dismissing the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal with just his seventh delivery on Wednesday (July 23).

Liam Dawson’s Comeback Makes Immediate Impact

Liam Dawson last played a Test match in 2017, but his return was seamless. With extensive experience in domestic cricket, including 18 first-class centuries, Dawson brings more than just spin to the table. Vaughan praised his ability to offer control, consistency, and contribution with the bat—an ideal blend for England’s evolving Test strategy. “He’s the kind of cricketer you want as a captain—someone who gives you control, saves runs, and fields well,” Vaughan said on the Test Match Special podcast.

The All-Round Package England Needs

England have leaned heavily on Bashir as their main spinner in recent months, but Vaughan believes Dawson’s all-round capabilities provide better team balance, especially with tougher overseas tours on the horizon. “He may not take six- or seven-fors, but he’ll chip in with two or three. And if the pitch breaks up, maybe more,” Vaughan noted. The veteran’s ability to contribute with both ball and bat adds crucial depth to England’s lower order.

Looking Ahead to Australia

Vaughan emphasized the importance of having batting depth, especially when preparing for future series in Australia. “On the pitches we’re seeing in the UK and potentially in Australia, I want to see a batting lineup that is absolutely packed,” he said. With Dawson’s return, England gain not only a steady spinner but a seasoned professional capable of steadying both innings and tempers.

As England look to build a more complete and resilient squad, Dawson’s return could be a timely turning point.

