Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: India, Afghanistan Lead Early Battles, Net Run Rates in Spotlight

The Asia Cup 2025 has begun with entertaining performances and some early surprises. India and Afghanistan have both made statements with dominating wins, while Pakistan, the UAE, and Hong Kong are finding it hard to gain momentum. With net run rates (NRR) a vital part of the early stages of group play, matches are already game-changers for the group standings.

Group A: India Sets the Pace

India got their tournament underway with a big win, topping the table with 2 points and a huge NRR of +10.483, sending a strong message to their competitors. Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE are yet to settle in. UAE has a mountain to climb after losing by a large margin with an NRR of -10.483.

Group B: Afghanistan and Bangladesh Shine

Afghanistan did not hold back with a strong first win, taking 2 points and a comfortable +4.700 NRR. Bangladesh also opened with a win, although with a slightly lower NRR of +1.001, making Group B a very start with all the teams being competitive. Hong Kong, on the other hand, is having issues with back-to-back defeats, while Sri Lanka has yet to play a match, and the fans are not waiting to find out how they start their campaign.

Updated Asia Cup 2025 Points Table

Group A Standings

Team Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate India 1 1 0 2 +10.483 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0.000 Oman 0 0 0 0 0.000 UAE 1 0 1 0 -10.483

Group B Standings

Team Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate Afghanistan 1 1 0 2 +4.700 Bangladesh 1 1 0 2 +1.001 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0.000 Hong Kong 2 0 2 0 -2.889

Key Insights

India is the clear front-runner: With the best NRR in the tournament so far, India looks like a clear front-runner for the Semi-Finals.

Afghanistan’s good start: Their combination of balanced batting and bowling gives them an edge in Group B,

Bangladesh: They are in a position to add pressure on Sri Lanka, which has not yet started its campaign, with its good NRR.

Hong Kong and UAE: Both teams will struggle to recover from their defeats quickly if they want to get back into contention.

NRR: The large margins in matches so far show just how important net run rate will be for group progression in cricket.

With several high-voltage clashes lined up, the coming days promise more drama, upsets, and standout performances in the Asia Cup 2025.