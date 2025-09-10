LIVE TV
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: India Tops Group A After Thrashing UAE by 9 Wickets

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: India Tops Group A After Thrashing UAE by 9 Wickets

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: India thumped UAE in their opener in the Asia Cup 2025 as they bowled them out in the lowest score in their history of 57 and had to go after the target in only 4.3 overs. India dominated and, led by Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube, (with the ball), topped Group A and set several T20I records in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: India Tops Group A After Thrashing UAE by 9 Wickets (Image Credit - X@BCCI)
Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 10, 2025 22:39:53 IST

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: India began their Asia Cup 2025 programme with a resounding win over the United Arab Emirates in Dubai. UAE was skittled by the Indian bowlers who were unsparing as they scored only 57 runs, the lowest by the side against any team in the history of the Asia Cup T20. The pursuit was completed within no time, and India won the game in 4.3 overs making it a resounding nine-wicket victory.

India’s Bowling Dominance

One of the stars of the ball was Kuldeep Yadav who took four wickets, three of them in a single over. He was supported by Shivam Dube with a three wicket haul, which made UAE never to recover once he had a good start. The slower pitch was ideal to the spinners of India and Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah were in excellent support.

On the decision to bowl first, Suryakumar Yadav, said, “Wanted to see how the wicket was playing. It was the same in the 2nd innings. Clinical performance from the boys, we wanted good attitude and energy on the field and that’s what we got. Recently lot of the boys were here for the Champions Trophy, the wicket looked good but it was on the slower side and the spinners have a role. Here it is very hot right now and Kuldeep did well, got good support from Hardik, Dube and Bumrah. He is currently the World number one batter for a reason, he sets the tone, irrespective of if we chase 200 or 50, unbelievable from him. Everyone is excited for the game against Pakistan.”

Batting Blitz and Records

Abhishek Sharma was the star with the bat and he easily completed the chase with a six on the first ball. India made several records: the match was one of the fastest T20I completions against a Full Member team in 106 balls and India won with 93 balls remaining, a new record in the team in the Asia Cup.

The name of the match-winner, Kuldeep Yadav, was full of praise of his fitness and tactic: “Thanks to Adrian the trainer. Was working on my bowling and my fitness as well, everything is going perfectly. Tried to hit the right length and it matters a lot, reading the batters on what they are trying to do. Even today as well, reacting to what the batters would do on the next ball.”

Looking Ahead in Asia Cup 2025

India has now topped Group A that also includes Pakistan and Oman. Having the momentum and the confidence high, the side of Suryakumar Yadav is about to enter the next big battle against Pakistan. UAE, in its turn, will seek to recover as they are going to play Oman in their next match.

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table – Group A

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
India 1 1 0 0 0 2 10.48
Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
United Arab Emirates 1 0 1 0 0 0 -10.48

