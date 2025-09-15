Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: UAE Standing in Group A After Defeating Oman By 42 Runs, India Qualifies For Super 4

United Arab Emirates (UAE) produced an overwhelming performance over Oman during their Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025, and their Super Four ambitions are not yet over. With 172/5 in 20 overs, UAE depended on brilliant first-wick partnerships and cut-throat bowling to defeat Oman by 42 runs and guarantee India passage to the second round.

UAE Batting Dominates

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem was on the frontline with a fluent 69, and anchoring the innings together with Alishan Sharafu who chipped in with 51 runs. The openers established a competitive total, and they penalized loose deliveries and rotated the strike effectively. Their collaboration provided the UAE with an impetus and belief to set a daunting 173-run target.

The UAE batters showed good tact in shot choice, being cautious and offensive at the same time. The contributions of the middle order saw to it that there was no collapse and the team closed well at 172/5. Their overall put Oman to the test, and the aspect of the UAE being deep in batting and run a strategy under pressure.

PowerPlay Collapse for Oman

The pursuit of Oman never took off because they collapsed prematurely with four wickets costing only 41 runs during the PowerPlay. Bowlers in UAE capitalized on pressure by maintaining tight lines and lengths. The initial breakdown required Oman to start all over again, yet wickets were falling at a certain frequency.

The 4-wicket performance of Junaid Siddique proved to be very decisive as it eliminated the main batters and blocked alliances. The middle and lower order in Oman was finding it difficult to maintain the necessary run rates. This failure to stabilize their score following initial hiccups saw UAE retain the lead all through the innings and eventually dismantle Oman with 130 to their name.

Key Performances Secure UAE Victory

The innings of UAE were anchored by Waseem with the support of Sharafu and the chase of Oman was shattered by Siddique with his bowling. Fielding by UAE also played a role, isolating singles and opening up run-out. All the departments worked simultaneously, which demonstrated a balanced teamwork and strategy implementation.

This 42 run win keeps UAE in the Super Four race alongside India. This early departure by Oman indicates lost chances and weaknesses in the face of scoreboard pressure. The victory of UAE shows that they can control the matches in every aspect of the game.

Impact on Group A Points Table

India lead Group A with four points and net run rate of 4.79 followed by Pakistan with two points and net run rate of 1.65. UAE also possess two points with a negative net run rate of -2.03. Oman is killed on a net run rate of -3.38 and zero points.

The next Pakistan-UAE stand-off will determine the second group A qualifier. A victory by UAE would mean that they would be in a position to progress with India, but Pakistan will strive to remain ahead. The points table has now created a winner-takes-all scenario in the last group game.

Group A Points Table:

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR India (Q) 2 2 0 0 0 4 4.79 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.65 United Arab Emirates 2 1 1 0 0 2 -2.03 Oman (E) 2 0 2 0 0 0 -3.38

