Asia Cup: Fielding coach issues fitness update on Axar Patel; assures India "ready" to face Pak

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 20 (ANI): India fielding coach T Dilip offered an update about all-rounder Axar Patel, who injured his neck in the second innings against Oman in the final group stage fixture of the Asia Cup.

With all eyes now shifting towards India’s rematch against arch-rival Pakistan in the Super Four, Dilip acknowledged that players are “geared up” and ready, but won’t indulge in treating the rivalry clash any differently.

During India’s attempt to defend its daunting 188-run target, the joint-highest in the ongoing tournament, Axar endured a horror moment in the field. On the first delivery of the 15th over, Hammad Mirza miscued his shot and ballooned the ball in Axar’s direction. He juggled the chance, floored the ball and hit his head against the turf.

He was seen clutching the back of his head while being ushered off the field by the physio. For the remainder of Oman’s chase, the experienced southpaw remained absent. He rolled his arm for just a solitary over and conceded four runs in a contest where India deployed eight bowlers. With the bat, he flexed his boundary-hitting muscle and walloped 26 off 13 deliveries.

Dilip offered an injury update during the post-match press conference and told reporters after India’s 21-run win, “I have seen Axar; he looks fine now at this point in time.” It is yet to be seen if Axar will take the field against Pakistan, considering India will be back in action in Dubai in less than 48 hours.

India’s Super Four campaign will begin by scuffling against Pakistan for the second time in the tournament. Their first meeting in the group stage ended with a landslide 7-wicket drubbing for Pakistan. Hours after the match ended, controversies erupted, which revolved around India refusing to shake hands with its counterparts. Pakistan debunked the post-match presentation.

PCB lodged a complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft, which was straightaway refused by the International Cricket Council. Pakistan threatened to boycott the fixture, forced the UAE game to be delayed by an hour and the rest that followed.

With tempers shimmering high off the field, Dilip ensured that India would treat it as a regular game and added, “Regarding the Pakistan game, everybody is geared up. We treat every game as the same. It is another game, and we are ready for it. (ANI)

