Asia Cup: Pakistan still search for "perfect game", SL skipper proud of "fight and spirit" despite loss

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 24 (ANI): Following his side’s win over Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage clash of the Asia Cup, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha hailed Shaheen Shah Afridi’s bowling, calling him an “asset”, while he also praised all-rounder Mohammed Nawaz, pointing out his immense potential.

In a modest chase of 134 runs, an icy 58-run sixth-wicket stand between Hussain Talat and Nawaz helped Pakistan sail to the target with two overs left and keep their campaign alive. Earlier, Shaheen was the star for Pakistan with his spell of three wickets in four overs. With this win, Pakistan are at second in the Super Four stage with a win and a loss, with a total of two points. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, which ended the group stage undefeated, are at the bottom with two losses.

Following the match, Pakistan’s skipper said that he could not say that it was a perfect game for them as they lost four wickets in the first three overs.

“Cannot say it is a perfect game. We lost four wickets in 3 overs. Apart from that, it was a perfect game. Our fielding coach (Shane McDermott) has been working really hard with us. We have named him Rockstar. Our players have been doing extra on the field. Shaheen has been bowling really well. He is an asset to us. He is a match-winner.”

“We play so many all-rounders as the game nowadays demands that. I know Talat for several years. Really happy for him. Nawaz, as a batter, has so much potential. Hope both can continue. Abrar has been bowling well. Whenever we are in a difficult situation, I go to him. Hope he can continue like this for many more seasons for Pakistan,” he added.

On the other hand, Charith Asalanka, the Sri Lankan skipper, said that losing five wickets before the 10th over cost Sri Lanka, and the pitch was a good one.

“If you lose 5 wickets before the 10th over, it will be hard. The surface was good. They (Pakistan) bowled and fielded really well in the first 8-9 overs. At 57/4 and later 80/5, Pakistan were in real trouble, and that was a positive for us. Even though we only scored 133 runs, the fight and spirit we showed were something to be proud of,” he said.

Asalanka also hailed all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who helped the team put up a fight with his two wickets and a useful knock of 15 runs in 13 balls.

“Hasaranga has always been a superstar in white-ball cricket, someone who has done so much for the country and continues to give his best,” said the skipper.

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first. SL was reduced to 80/6. Kamindu Mendis (50 in 44 balls, with three fours and two sixes) kept the innings together for Lankan Lions and took them to 133/8 in 20 overs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/28), Hussain Talat (2/18) and Haris Rauf (2/37) were destructive with the ball for Pakistan.

During the run-chase, Sahibzada Farhan (24 in 17 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (17 in 19 balls, with two fours) put on a 45-run opening stand, but slumped to 80/5 thanks to the magic of spinners Wanindu Hasaranga (2/27) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/24). However, all-rounders Hussain Talat (32* in 30 balls, with four boundaries) and Mohammed Nawaz (38* in 24 balls, with three fours and sixes) took Pakistan home with a 58-run stand, with two overs left. (ANI)

