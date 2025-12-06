Asian And Commonwealth Games Medallist Seema Punia BANNED For 16 Months: Who Is She And Why The Athlete Faces Suspension?

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has suspended former Asian Games discus throw champion Seema Punia for 16 months after she failed a doping test. The ban came into effect on November 10, according to the latest list of offenders released by the agency.

The 42-year-old athlete has now added another violation to her record, which already includes two past offences. Her recent suspension has also come at a time when multiple athletes have been penalised for doping violations across various sports.

Other Athletes Suspended by NADA

NADA’s recent list includes several names apart from Seema Punia. Distance runner Pooja Yadav has received a four-year ban, while shot putter Manjeet Kumar has been suspended for six years. Middle-distance runner Nikesh Dhanraj Rathod has also been banned for four years for failing a doping test.

The agency has stated that these suspensions will take immediate effect. The penalties aim to enforce strict compliance with anti-doping guidelines and maintain fairness in national-level competitions.

Discus Thrower and Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallist Seema Punia suspended for 16 months for a doping violation by NADA. Ban effective from 10th November 2025: National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) (File photo) pic.twitter.com/XXVxxvoQe9 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2025

Who Is Seema Punia?

Seema Punia was born on 27 July 1983 in Khewda village in Haryana’s Sonipat district. She started her sports journey at the age of 11, first training in hurdles and long jump. She later moved to discus throw, where she found significant success.

Her breakthrough came in 2000 when she won a gold medal at the World Junior Championships in Santiago, earning her the title of “Millennium Child.” Over the years, she has represented India at multiple global events and collected numerous medals.

Seema Punia’s personal best in the discus throw is 64.84 metres, achieved in Kyiv in 2004. She studied at Government College, Sonipat, and went on to become one of India’s most consistent performers in international athletics.

She won a bronze medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and finished 12th at the 2012 London Olympics. She also earned the Bhim Award from the Haryana government in 2006. Her career has seen strong results alongside moments of controversy due to doping-related issues.

Seema last competed at a major event during the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, where she won a bronze medal. She is a four-time Commonwealth Games medallist, including three silver medals.

She also secured her first Asian Games gold medal at the 2014 Incheon Games. Earlier in her career, she won a bronze medal at the 2002 World Junior Championships. Her career spans over two decades, during which she has remained one of India’s most recognised discus throwers across global competitions.

Seema Punia is married to her coach, Ankush Punia, a former Indian discus thrower who represented India at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Ankush has guided her throughout her professional career and has played a major role in her training and competitive journey. Seema’s long association with national and international events has made her a prominent name in Indian athletics. Her suspension marks another setback in a career that has seen both achievements and controversies over time.

Also Read: Meet Rahul Bhatia, The Owner Of IndiGo, Hit By Severe Crisis And Backlash After Cancelling Over 400 Flights On 5th Consecutive day, What Is His Net Worth?