LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Babri Masjid NADA airlines elon musk Indigi Flight Cancelled ambedkar death afghanistan ms dhoni Babri Masjid NADA airlines elon musk Indigi Flight Cancelled ambedkar death afghanistan ms dhoni Babri Masjid NADA airlines elon musk Indigi Flight Cancelled ambedkar death afghanistan ms dhoni Babri Masjid NADA airlines elon musk Indigi Flight Cancelled ambedkar death afghanistan ms dhoni
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Babri Masjid NADA airlines elon musk Indigi Flight Cancelled ambedkar death afghanistan ms dhoni Babri Masjid NADA airlines elon musk Indigi Flight Cancelled ambedkar death afghanistan ms dhoni Babri Masjid NADA airlines elon musk Indigi Flight Cancelled ambedkar death afghanistan ms dhoni Babri Masjid NADA airlines elon musk Indigi Flight Cancelled ambedkar death afghanistan ms dhoni
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asian And Commonwealth Games Medallist Seema Punia BANNED For 16 Months: Who Is She And Why The Athlete Faces Suspension?

Asian And Commonwealth Games Medallist Seema Punia BANNED For 16 Months: Who Is She And Why The Athlete Faces Suspension?

Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Seema Punia has been banned for 16 months after she failed a doping test, according to the latest list released by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). The 42-year-old discus thrower, who has represented India for more than two decades, received the suspension starting November 10.

Asian And Commonwealth Games Medallist Seema Punia BANNED For 16 Months: Who Is She And Why The Athlete Faces Suspension?

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: December 6, 2025 13:39:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Asian And Commonwealth Games Medallist Seema Punia BANNED For 16 Months: Who Is She And Why The Athlete Faces Suspension?

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has suspended former Asian Games discus throw champion Seema Punia for 16 months after she failed a doping test. The ban came into effect on November 10, according to the latest list of offenders released by the agency.

The 42-year-old athlete has now added another violation to her record, which already includes two past offences. Her recent suspension has also come at a time when multiple athletes have been penalised for doping violations across various sports.

Other Athletes Suspended by NADA

NADA’s recent list includes several names apart from Seema Punia. Distance runner Pooja Yadav has received a four-year ban, while shot putter Manjeet Kumar has been suspended for six years. Middle-distance runner Nikesh Dhanraj Rathod has also been banned for four years for failing a doping test.

The agency has stated that these suspensions will take immediate effect. The penalties aim to enforce strict compliance with anti-doping guidelines and maintain fairness in national-level competitions.

Who Is Seema Punia?

Seema Punia was born on 27 July 1983 in Khewda village in Haryana’s Sonipat district. She started her sports journey at the age of 11, first training in hurdles and long jump. She later moved to discus throw, where she found significant success.

Her breakthrough came in 2000 when she won a gold medal at the World Junior Championships in Santiago, earning her the title of “Millennium Child.” Over the years, she has represented India at multiple global events and collected numerous medals.

Seema Punia’s personal best in the discus throw is 64.84 metres, achieved in Kyiv in 2004. She studied at Government College, Sonipat, and went on to become one of India’s most consistent performers in international athletics.

She won a bronze medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and finished 12th at the 2012 London Olympics. She also earned the Bhim Award from the Haryana government in 2006. Her career has seen strong results alongside moments of controversy due to doping-related issues.

Seema last competed at a major event during the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, where she won a bronze medal. She is a four-time Commonwealth Games medallist, including three silver medals.

She also secured her first Asian Games gold medal at the 2014 Incheon Games. Earlier in her career, she won a bronze medal at the 2002 World Junior Championships. Her career spans over two decades, during which she has remained one of India’s most recognised discus throwers across global competitions.

Seema Punia is married to her coach, Ankush Punia, a former Indian discus thrower who represented India at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Ankush has guided her throughout her professional career and has played a major role in her training and competitive journey. Seema’s long association with national and international events has made her a prominent name in Indian athletics. Her suspension marks another setback in a career that has seen both achievements and controversies over time.

Also Read: Meet Rahul Bhatia, The Owner Of IndiGo, Hit By Severe Crisis And Backlash After Cancelling Over 400 Flights On 5th Consecutive day, What Is His Net Worth?

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 1:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-5NADASeema Punia

RELATED News

Mitchell Starc Delivers Surprise Fifty To Push Australia Ahead In Ashes Clash, Social Media Calls It ‘One For The History Books’

The ‘Oscarization’ Of FIFA 2026 World Cup Draw, Where The Winner Was Only Donald Trump

IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Vizag Cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Dew Likely To Impact The Match? Check Weather Report Of ACA-VDCA Stadium In Vizag

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: When Could Portugal Face Argentina At FIFA World Cup 2026?

LATEST NEWS

Inflation Expectations Drop Sharply Among Indian Families, RBI Survey Reveals

Big Tech vs Govt: Centre Pushes Mandatory GPS Tracking On Smartphones, Apple, Google, Samsung Say ‘No’ – What We Know

Get Hotstar For Just ₹100: Jio’s Add-On Pack Is The New Fan Favourite!

‘No One Can Dictate India’: Jaishankar Rejects Claims Putin’s Visit Will Hurt US Trade Deal, Sends Strong Message To Washington

Who Is Humayun Kabir? Suspended TMC MLA Lays Foundation For Babri Masjid-Style Mosque In Murshidabad

How to Fix PAN-Aadhaar Verification Errors Quickly: A Step-by-Step Guide to Linking PAN and Aadhaar Without Hassle

Asian And Commonwealth Games Medallist Seema Punia BANNED For 16 Months: Who Is She And Why The Athlete Faces Suspension?

IndiGo Flight Chaos: Govt Cracks The Whip, Caps Airfares, Warns Airlines Amid Massive Disruptions

TechD Cyber Security Ltd. Announces Establishment of “TechD Cyber Valley” in Ahmedabad

Who Was Major Mohit Sharma? The Real Story of the Ashok Chakra Awardee Linked to the Dhurandhar Film Controversy

Asian And Commonwealth Games Medallist Seema Punia BANNED For 16 Months: Who Is She And Why The Athlete Faces Suspension?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asian And Commonwealth Games Medallist Seema Punia BANNED For 16 Months: Who Is She And Why The Athlete Faces Suspension?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asian And Commonwealth Games Medallist Seema Punia BANNED For 16 Months: Who Is She And Why The Athlete Faces Suspension?
Asian And Commonwealth Games Medallist Seema Punia BANNED For 16 Months: Who Is She And Why The Athlete Faces Suspension?
Asian And Commonwealth Games Medallist Seema Punia BANNED For 16 Months: Who Is She And Why The Athlete Faces Suspension?
Asian And Commonwealth Games Medallist Seema Punia BANNED For 16 Months: Who Is She And Why The Athlete Faces Suspension?

QUICK LINKS