Home > Sports > Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Top-Order Carnage And Cooper Connolly's Magic Seal Record-Breaking Win

Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Top-Order Carnage And Cooper Connolly’s Magic Seal Record-Breaking Win

Australia thrashed South Africa by 276 runs in the 3rd ODI, with centuries from Head, Marsh, and Green powering a massive 431/2. Debutant Cooper Connolly took 5/22 as South Africa folded for 155. Despite losing the series 2-1, Australia ended on a high with their second-biggest ODI win.

Australia thrashed South Africa by 276 runs in the 3rd ODI (Image Credit - X)
Australia thrashed South Africa by 276 runs in the 3rd ODI (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 25, 2025 08:48:53 IST

Australia delivered a spectacular performance in the final ODI against South Africa in Mackay, crushing the visitors by a record 276 runs on Sunday (August 24) to avoid a series whitewash and reaffirm their home dominance. The hosts posted a staggering 431 for 2, powered by centuries from Travis Head (142), Mitchell Marsh (100) and Cameron Green (118 off 47)*  only the second time in ODI history that a team’s top three all scored hundreds in the same innings.

Head and Marsh set the tone with a blistering 250-run opening partnership, Australia’s fourth-highest ever, with Head in particularly explosive form, smashing 17 fours and 5 sixes. Marsh brought up a patient ton before falling to Senuran Muthusamy.

Cameron Green’s Fireworks and Carey’s Finish Power Late Surge

Promoted to No. 3, Cameron Green turned the heat up, unleashing sixes at will in what became Australia’s second-fastest ODI century, adding 164 off just 81 balls with Alex Carey (50*). Australia hammered 126 runs in the final 10 overs, falling just three runs short of their world-record total from 2006.

Cooper Connolly’s Dream Debut Wrecks South Africa

In reply, South Africa’s innings unraveled swiftly under the lights. Debutant Cooper Connolly, just 22 years old, produced a spellbinding 5 for 22, the best ODI figures by an Australian spinner and the first five-wicket haul by an Aussie since March 2023.

Shaun Abbott struck early, removing Markram and Bavuma, before Connolly dismantled the middle and lower order with flight, guile, and aided by sharp fielding from Marnus Labuschagne. Dewald Brevis (49) showed resistance but lacked support as the Proteas folded for 155 in just 24.5 overs, suffering their heaviest defeat in ODI history.

Statement Win After Series Setbacks

After underwhelming batting efforts in the first two matches, Australia’s decision to bat first for the first time in 22 tosses paid off. Exploiting a flat pitch and South Africa’s depleted attack missing Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi Australia’s top order roared back in style. Though South Africa won the series 2-1, this match served as a reminder: Australia at home remains a different beast.

Tags: australiaCricketodisouth africa

Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Top-Order Carnage And Cooper Connolly's Magic Seal Record-Breaking Win

Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Top-Order Carnage And Cooper Connolly's Magic Seal Record-Breaking Win

