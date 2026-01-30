Australian Open 2026 Semifinal: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Alexander Zverev in Epic Five-Setter at Melbourne Park

Australian Open 2026 Results: World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz battled through fitness concerns to defeat Alexander Zverev in a dramatic five-set Australian Open 2026 semifinal, winning 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (3-7), 6-7 (4-7), 7-5 to book a place in the final of the year’s first Grand Slam.

After an exhausting five hours and 27 minutes, Alcaraz reached his fourth consecutive Grand Slam final and became an Australian Open finalist for the first time in his career. The Spaniard remains in contention to complete a career Grand Slam.

Zverev, the third seed, mounted a strong comeback after trailing by two sets, exploiting Alcaraz’s physical struggles to force back-to-back tie-breaks and take early control of the deciding set. However, Alcaraz showed immense resilience in the closing stages to seal the win.

Alcaraz will face the winner of the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner semifinal in the Australian Open 2026 final.