Home > Sports > Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Denies Novak Djokovic 25th Grand Slam, Becomes Youngest to Complete Career Slam

AO 2026: Carlos Alcaraz bounced back from a set down to defeat Novak Djokovic and lift his first Australian Open crown, sealing a historic career Grand Slam in Melbourne.

Published By: Aditya Chauhan
Published: February 1, 2026 17:48:48 IST

Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz clinched his maiden Australian Open title with a spirited comeback victory over former world number one Novak Djokovic at the Rod Laver arena in Melbourne on Sunday, winning the men’s singles final of the 2026 edition in style. Despite winning 10 Australian Open titles, the 38-year-old Djokovic tasted defeat in a Melbourne final for the first time.

Djokovic was denied a historic moment, with his pursuit of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title set to continue. Talking about the high-voltage final, the 22-year-old Spaniard, after dropping the opening set, raised his level dramatically to beat the Serbian great 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5, showcasing his trademark intensity, athleticism and shot-making under pressure. 

The win not only earned Alcaraz his first Australian Open crown but also helped him complete a career Grand Slam, making him the youngest player in men’s tennis history to achieve the feat.

The final was billed as a generational clash, and Alcaraz delivered, outlasting the vastly experienced Djokovic in key moments to underline his status as the new standard-bearer of the sport. 

More to follow…

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 5:48 PM IST
