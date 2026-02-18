PAK vs NAM: Was Babar Azam ‘Protected’? Fans Slam Pakistan Team Management’s Strategy in T20 World Cup 2026 Clash vs Namibia

Pakistan batter Babar Azam didn’t come out to bat despite being in the Playing XI against Namibia in Colombo on Wednesday. Salman Ali Agha opted to bat first in this all-important fixture as his side posted a big total of 199/3 in 20 overs. Opener Sahibzada Farhan notched up a hundred while skipper Salman chipped in with 38 off 23.

He later got a massive support from Shadab Khan who smashed a quick-fire 36* off 22. But the surprise for the fans and spectators came when Babar didn’t come out to bat despite Pakistan losing three wickets. He has been batting at number four in the recent past. The question is was the team management trying to protect Babar especially against a side that is relatively weak? This has attracted some trolling of the former Pakistan captain on social media.

🚨 BABAR AZAM MISSED WELL DESERVED HUNDRED !!🚨 -Babar Azam missed a century while documentary maker Sahibzada Farhan smashed hundred 🤯 — Team Management didn’t send Babar Azam against his favourite Namibia 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lBU9Sy0cYo — Kiara (@crickiara) February 18, 2026

No Babar Azam at number-4 and even at 5??? Pakistan team management come out we need to talk…pic.twitter.com/uCk3On3PMk — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) February 18, 2026

Everything changed for Babar Azam after this tweet. Opener ➡️ Middle Order ➡️ Not allowed to bat pic.twitter.com/FC7yXteib3 — 𝑨𝑻10 (@Loyalsachfan10) February 18, 2026

We want justice for Babar Azam! 😡 Why didn’t he get to bat against Namibia?? He was waiting for his turn the whole 20 overs… 😔💔 Babar Azam deserves better! pic.twitter.com/sEtIs9VzwU — ZaHid Say’s (@Iamzahiddd_56) February 18, 2026

Pakistan knew that if they sent Babar Azam in to bat, Namibia might gain the advantage. Despite losing three wickets, they still chose not to send him in 👀#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/BxGsXLZjHs — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) February 18, 2026

What Rashid Latif said?

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX, former wicket-keeper batter Rashid Latif said that this might be Babar’s last T20 World Cup. “This is Babar’s last big chance in T20 cricket to prove himself. He is excellent in low-scoring games — 140 to 150 type matches. But when high strike rates are required, he struggles,” he said.

Rashid further decoded the problem with Babar’s form. “You can’t turn a straight-bat player into a power hitter overnight. That’s not his natural game. If things don’t improve, it might be better for him to focus on Tests and ODIs for the sake of his career.”

Shaheen Axed, Babar in

There was another surprise as Shaheen Afridi was made to sit out of the Playing XI while Babar was still there. “We’ve got two changes. Salman and Nafay are playing. Shaheen and Abrar are missing out,” Salman said at the toss.

Babar has been in a forgettable form in this tournament scoring 15, 46 and 5 and there have been calls of dropping by the former cricketers especially after a dismal show against India where he was castled by Axar Patel while playing a slog sweep.

“Drop Shaheen, drop Babar and drop Shadab,” Shaheed Afridi said earlier.

“Play some new players, give opportunity to young players for the game against Namibia and give them the confidence to perform well,” he stated.

“If the senior players do not perform well, you can drop them and bring in extend the opportunity to young players,” he added.

Also Read: ‘He’s Nowhere Close To…’: Babar Azam Under Fire As Virat Kohli Comparison Called ‘Unfair’