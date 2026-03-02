Bad News For Cristiano Ronaldo Fans! CR7 Could Miss FIFA World Cup 2026 After ‘Serious’ Injury- Check Deets

Cristiano Ronaldo: The football world has been plunged into a state of anxiety following reports that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo may be facing a race against time to be fit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 41-year-old icon, who is currently spearheading Al Nassr’s title charge in the Saudi Pro League, was forced off the pitch in a worrying scenes during his side’s recent 3-1 victory over Al-Fayha on Saturday, Feb 28.

The Incident: What Happened?

The alarm bells rang in the 81st minute of Saturday’s match. After struggling with visible discomfort for several minutes, Ronaldo signaled to the bench and was substituted. Images later surfaced showing the legendary forward sitting on the bench with a heavy ice pack wrapped around his right hamstring.

While Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus initially downplayed the severity, calling it “muscle fatigue,” subsequent reports from Saudi outlet Arriyadiyah and The Sun suggest the situation is more complex. Initial scans at the club’s medical facility have pointed toward a hamstring strain, but there are fears of a potential tear that could require a lengthy rehabilitation period.

A Race Against Time for the ‘Last Dance’

With the 2026 World Cup—co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico—set to kick off in June, the timing could not be worse. Ronaldo is aiming to make history as the first player to feature in six different World Cup tournaments.

A Grade I strain typically takes 1–3 weeks, but at 41, recovery timelines can be unpredictable. If the MRI scheduled for Monday reveals a Grade II or III tear, the recovery could stretch into months, jeopardizing his final international appearance.

Ronaldo currently sits on 64 free-kick goals and is chasing the 1,000-career-goal milestone. A long layoff now would stall his momentum just as he was hitting peak form.

Portugal on High Alert

Portugal fans are holding their breath. The national team is scheduled to play crucial warm-up friendlies against Mexico and the USA in the coming weeks. National team coach Roberto Martinez is reportedly in constant contact with Al Nassr’s medical staff to monitor the situation.

For a player who has defied biology for two decades, this “serious” injury scare represents perhaps his greatest physical challenge yet. Fans across the globe will be waiting for the official MRI results, praying that the “GOAT” can make it to North America for one last bow.