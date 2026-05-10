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Home > Sports News > Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Why Kylian Mbappe Will Not Be Playing In Tonight’s El Clasico Match? Explained

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Why Kylian Mbappe Will Not Be Playing In Tonight’s El Clasico Match? Explained

Uncover the reasons behind Kylian Mbappé’s shock absence from the Barcelona vs Real Madrid clash. Find out why Real Madrid is heading into tonight’s El Clásico without their star talisman as Barcelona looks to clinch the La Liga title.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Why Kylian Mbappe Will Not Be Playing In Tonight's El Clasico Match? Explained. Photo: Madrid Xtra X
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Why Kylian Mbappe Will Not Be Playing In Tonight's El Clasico Match? Explained. Photo: Madrid Xtra X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 22:06 IST

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Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Why Kylian Mbappe Will Not Be Playing In Tonight’s El Clasico Match? Explained

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: The footballing world will be watching tonight, Sunday, May 10, as Barcelona host Real Madrid in a high-stakes El Clásico at the Camp Nou. But, the biggest name on the team sheet is officially absent.  Star French forward Kylian Mbappé is not travelling with the squad, which leaves a huge void in the Real Madrid attack for this vital La Liga 2026 fixture.

The Injury Setback

The primary reason for Mbappe’s absence is a left leg muscle injury (left-hamstring injury) that has sidelined him since late April. The forward failed a final fitness test on Sunday morning, despite racing against the clock to be fit for the season’s biggest domestic game.

However, reports from the Valdebebas training ground suggest Mbappé was unable to complete Saturday’s tactical session. Real Madrid’s title challenge is all but over, with Barcelona 11 points clear at the top. Manager Álvaro Arbeloa and the medical team decided not to risk a long-term blow. For Los Blancos, this is a devastating blow as the Frenchman has a historic clinical record against the Catalan giants, averaging a goal every 67 minutes.

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Dressing Room Turmoil and Controversy

The Mbappé injury comes in the midst of major off-field drama. The forward has faced a backlash online after being spotted on holiday in Italy and France while recovering. Madridistas have been critical of the forward.

Plus, the club’s atmosphere has become “toxic” after an alleged violent fight in training between Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni. Valverde was taken to hospital with a head injury after being involved in the altercation, which has added to the feeling of internal disquiet that has clouded the build-up to tonight’s game.

Tactical Adjustments: Life Without Mbappé

With the Frenchman out and the dressing room in flux, Álvaro Arbeloa has a selection headache. His formation will likely be an attacking system similar to the one used against Manchester City, with Vinícius Júnior and Brahim Díaz likely playing in advanced roles. There is the option of back-up striker Gonzalo Garcia, but Arbeloa could opt for a side that does not have a traditional focal point in order to increase mobility against a disciplined Barcelona defence.

Real Madrid will have to find a way to compete without their talisman and move on from a week that has been defined by injury and internal conflict as Barcelona look to secure back-to-back league titles tonight.

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Tags: Alvaro Arbeloa El Clasico tacticsAurelien Tchouameni Valverde fight newsBarcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico tonightBarcelona vs Real Madrid predicted lineup May 10El Clasico score predictions todayFederico Valverde hospitalised training clashKylian Mbappe injury update Real MadridKylian Mbappe left leg injury recoveryLa Liga title race Barcelona vs Real MadridReal Madrid dressing room unrest 2026Real Madrid vs Barcelona Camp Nou match newswhy Kylian Mbappe is not playing today

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Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Why Kylian Mbappe Will Not Be Playing In Tonight’s El Clasico Match? Explained

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Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Why Kylian Mbappe Will Not Be Playing In Tonight’s El Clasico Match? Explained
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Why Kylian Mbappe Will Not Be Playing In Tonight’s El Clasico Match? Explained
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