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Home > Sports > Barcelona vs Sevilla Live Streaming: Where to Watch La Liga match on TV and Online In India

Barcelona vs Sevilla Live Streaming: Where to Watch La Liga match on TV and Online In India

Looking for Barcelona vs Sevilla live streaming? , kick-off times, and mobile streaming options for the Camp Nou Stadium showdown

Barcelona vs Sevilla (Image Credits:X)
Barcelona vs Sevilla (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 15, 2026 18:05:57 IST

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Barcelona vs Sevilla Live Streaming: Where to Watch La Liga match on TV and Online In India

Hansi Flick faces a selection challenge ahead of Barcelona’s upcoming clash with Sevilla, as the next match against Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League looms, potentially requiring squad rotations.

Despite possible changes, Barcelona should have sufficient quality to handle a Sevilla side struggling for wins this season. However, Sevilla has proven hard to beat, with four of their last five matches ending in draws and only one victory.

The stats highlight Sevilla’s conservative style: they’ve scored six goals and conceded five across their last five games. While not prolific in front of goal, they are also difficult to break down defensively, making them a resilient opponent despite their inconsistent results.

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Barcelona vs Sevilla  Live Streaming, La Liga 2025-26

When will the Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 match take place?

The Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 match will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

When will the Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 match start?

The match will kick off at 8:30 PM IST on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Where will the Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 match be played?

The match will be played at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Where to Watch Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga 2025-26 Match In India?

The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website from 8:30 PM IST on March 15, 2026.

Also read: Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming ISL 2025-26: Match Preview, Head-to-Head, When And W

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 6:05 PM IST
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Barcelona vs Sevilla Live Streaming: Where to Watch La Liga match on TV and Online In India

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Barcelona vs Sevilla Live Streaming: Where to Watch La Liga match on TV and Online In India
Barcelona vs Sevilla Live Streaming: Where to Watch La Liga match on TV and Online In India
Barcelona vs Sevilla Live Streaming: Where to Watch La Liga match on TV and Online In India
Barcelona vs Sevilla Live Streaming: Where to Watch La Liga match on TV and Online In India

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