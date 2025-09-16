BCCI Election Update: Current Regime Likely To Retain Power?
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BCCI Election Update: Current Regime Likely To Retain Power?

BCCI Election Update: Current Regime Likely To Retain Power?

The forthcoming BCCI elections seem poised to keep the existing power framework as nearly all office bearers will be returning to their positions. The current management has continued its representation on the board despite controversy surrounding.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 16, 2025 13:38:17 IST

As each day passes by, things are becoming clear when it comes to the BCCI Elections. It is day by day turning out to be clear that the current holders of office and the office holders are likely to cling to their office. The current regime at BCCI would therefore be more or less the same.

BCCI Elections And Goa Cricket Association 

This has been more evident with the manner in which the present disposition has thrown its support to the current Joint Secretary Rohan Desai who purports to champion Goa Cricket Association. This is even with controversy surrounding his nomination which has favored the current dispensation. It has been criticized by its own Council member on the nomination of Desai. President of Goa Cricket Association has protested against nomination of Desai by stating that the same is nominated by an unauthorised individual and has even gone further to state that even Desai does not qualify to be nominated as per the rules of the Goa Cricket Association.

Current Post Holders of BCCI Contesting Again?

Conversely, the other protagonists of the key posts are Rajeev Shukla and Debojit Saikia. Although Rajeev Shukla has been in the heart of things and he is always on some post be it in the state association or the BCCI, chances are high that he will remain the president or the vice president. Debojit Saikia, the childhood friend of one of the incumbent Chief Ministers is likely to carry on on account of his said relation. Other people in fray are Arun Dhumal of Himachal Cricket Association, Anirudh Chaudhary of Haryana Cricket Association and Jaydev Shah who is also amongst the well known persons in the administration of the cricketing game. Another person lobbying in Delhi is Rakesh Tiwary of Bihar Cricket Association even though the Supreme Court had ordered that there was impropriety in its lobbying.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: ICC Refuses To Bow To Pakistan’s Plea Over Andy Pycroft Removal

Tags: Arun Dhumal BCCI electionsbcciBCCI elections 2025Debojit Saikia BCCIRajeev Shukla

RELATED News

Asia Cup 2025: Will Not Shaking Hands With Pakistani Players Prove To Be Costly For India? Here’s What The Rule Says
Asia Cup 2025: ICC Refuses To Bow To Pakistan’s Plea Over Andy Pycroft Removal
Glenn Maxwell to feature in Dean Jones Trophy despite ODI retirement
"Really happy for winning gold for the country": Minakshi Hooda after World Boxing Championship 2025 triumph
PM Modi hails Vaishali Rameshbabu's FIDE Women's Grand Swiss win

LATEST NEWS

India’s decade of diplomacy under PM Modi: Strategic autonomy shapes the global order
Heavy rain in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami inspects severely affected Maldevta, Kesarwala areas in Dehradun
The Health Revolution
Shakti Rising: PM Modi’s Historic Shift in India’s Growth Story
The Mann Ki Baat Phenomenon That Connected 100 Crore Indians
PM Modi’s Education Mission for India’s Future: A Decade of Reform
UK: Large crowd rallies at Trafalgar Square against Yunus regime, chanting 'Joy Bangla'
The Youthful Promise of a Viksit Bharat
The Revival of Bharatiyata
How PM Modi Shaped Bharat’s Foreign Policy Over the Last Decade
BCCI Election Update: Current Regime Likely To Retain Power?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BCCI Election Update: Current Regime Likely To Retain Power?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BCCI Election Update: Current Regime Likely To Retain Power?
BCCI Election Update: Current Regime Likely To Retain Power?
BCCI Election Update: Current Regime Likely To Retain Power?
BCCI Election Update: Current Regime Likely To Retain Power?

QUICK LINKS