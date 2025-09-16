BCCI Election Update: Current Regime Likely To Retain Power?

As each day passes by, things are becoming clear when it comes to the BCCI Elections. It is day by day turning out to be clear that the current holders of office and the office holders are likely to cling to their office. The current regime at BCCI would therefore be more or less the same.

BCCI Elections And Goa Cricket Association

This has been more evident with the manner in which the present disposition has thrown its support to the current Joint Secretary Rohan Desai who purports to champion Goa Cricket Association. This is even with controversy surrounding his nomination which has favored the current dispensation. It has been criticized by its own Council member on the nomination of Desai. President of Goa Cricket Association has protested against nomination of Desai by stating that the same is nominated by an unauthorised individual and has even gone further to state that even Desai does not qualify to be nominated as per the rules of the Goa Cricket Association.

Current Post Holders of BCCI Contesting Again?

Conversely, the other protagonists of the key posts are Rajeev Shukla and Debojit Saikia. Although Rajeev Shukla has been in the heart of things and he is always on some post be it in the state association or the BCCI, chances are high that he will remain the president or the vice president. Debojit Saikia, the childhood friend of one of the incumbent Chief Ministers is likely to carry on on account of his said relation. Other people in fray are Arun Dhumal of Himachal Cricket Association, Anirudh Chaudhary of Haryana Cricket Association and Jaydev Shah who is also amongst the well known persons in the administration of the cricketing game. Another person lobbying in Delhi is Rakesh Tiwary of Bihar Cricket Association even though the Supreme Court had ordered that there was impropriety in its lobbying.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: ICC Refuses To Bow To Pakistan’s Plea Over Andy Pycroft Removal