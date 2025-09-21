LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BCCI Plans To Honour Zubeen Garg With 40 Minute Tribute At World Cup Opener 2025

BCCI Plans To Honour Zubeen Garg With 40 Minute Tribute At World Cup Opener 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will pay a 40 minute tribute to the late Assamese Music Legend Zubeen Garg before the Women’s World Cup 2025 opening match, to be held in Guwahati on September 30. On that date, the game will be played at Barsapara Stadium, where India will face Sri Lanka.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 21, 2025 19:58:36 IST

On September 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, prior to the opening match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 between India and Sri Lanka, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), together with the Assam Cricket Association, will pay tribute to the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg with a 40 minute segment. Garg passed away in Singapore at the age of 52 as a result of a scuba diving accident.

Zubeen Garg’s Tribute By BCCI

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia indicated that Shreya Ghoshal, who is already scheduled to perform at the opening  ceremony, will be involved with the tribute. This farewell statement will largely center around Garg’s legacy to Assamese music and culture, as he was a national idol in India and is greatly missed by his following. While it is still to be determined whether there will also be other cultural performances as part of the tribute, organizers state that the entire 40 minute segment will be at the service of Garg’s tribute.



Zubeen Garg’s Death News

Many thousands of fans reacted very emotionally to Garg’s death in Assam when his body was returned to Guwahati for a public observation. This ceremony is a segment of a wider opening ceremony of the Women’s World Cup and is meant to not just recognize cricket, but also acknowledge the nation’s cultural diversity and the place of the arts in national life. Through the tribute, BCCI wishes to pay homage to a cultural icon who spoke to beyond music, into identity, region pride, and collective memory.

Tags: bcci, Zubeen Garg, zubeen garg bcci, Zubeen Garg death, Zubeen Garg News

