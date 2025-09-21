BCCI Plans To Honour Zubeen Garg With 40 Minute Tribute At World Cup Opener 2025

On September 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, prior to the opening match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 between India and Sri Lanka, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), together with the Assam Cricket Association, will pay tribute to the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg with a 40 minute segment. Garg passed away in Singapore at the age of 52 as a result of a scuba diving accident.

Zubeen Garg’s Tribute By BCCI

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia indicated that Shreya Ghoshal, who is already scheduled to perform at the opening ceremony, will be involved with the tribute. This farewell statement will largely center around Garg’s legacy to Assamese music and culture, as he was a national idol in India and is greatly missed by his following. While it is still to be determined whether there will also be other cultural performances as part of the tribute, organizers state that the entire 40 minute segment will be at the service of Garg’s tribute.

#WATCH | Mumbai: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia says, “…Recently, the music icon of Assam, Zubeen Garg passed away. Today, his mortal remains have arrived in Guwahati and it will be kept for 1-2 days for public homage. There is massive grief in Assam. So, keeping in consonance… pic.twitter.com/llBMjva7yM — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2025







Zubeen Garg’s Death News

Many thousands of fans reacted very emotionally to Garg’s death in Assam when his body was returned to Guwahati for a public observation. This ceremony is a segment of a wider opening ceremony of the Women’s World Cup and is meant to not just recognize cricket, but also acknowledge the nation’s cultural diversity and the place of the arts in national life. Through the tribute, BCCI wishes to pay homage to a cultural icon who spoke to beyond music, into identity, region pride, and collective memory.

