BCCI’s Controversial Move, No Live Streaming For Duleep Trophy 2025, Fans Frustrated

The Indian cricket fans have been very frustrated following the announcement of the Board of control of cricket in India (BCCI) that the 2025 Duleep trophy was not going to be live streamed. This ruling has elicited criticism, with the proponents saying it is a shame and outrageous. Duleep Trophy, one of the major domestic tournaments with such stars as Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav was not live streamed, and disappointed fans.

Fans Express Disappointment

Lack of live coverage has been frustrating to the fans since most of them have expressed their disappointment through social media platforms. Although there are big players, lack of live streaming has not helped fans to watch the matches and cheer their favorite teams. Some of the fan reactions are

In an era where even the smallest tennis ball tournaments are streamed live, it’s outrageous that BCCI doesn’t broadcast the Duleep Trophy, a premier first-class tournament that kicks off India’s domestic season. Truly awful. — Kaushik Kashyap (@CricKaushik_) August 28, 2025

It’s really sad that Duleep Trophy is not telecasted or streamed anywhere. Such an important tournament, many high profile talents showing their skills but fans can’t watch the premier Indian domestic tournament. 🤦 — Bhawana (@cricbhawana) August 28, 2025

No live streaming of the #DuleepTrophy. No spectators allowed. Why on earth are they even playing? This just seems to be a perfunctorily organised tournament only to fill the calendar. Why @BCCI? Even district level tennis ball tournaments are being live-streamed on YouTube. — Ramachandra.M| ರಾಮಚಂದ್ರ.ಎಮ್ (@nanuramu) August 28, 2025

TNPL, UPT20, DPL ,KPL. Even Kerala premier league & these tinpots T20 leagues comes live on T20 & BCCI can’t make sure there most prestigious DULEEP TROPHY can’t be telecasted live.

& Then people complain why young cricketers doesn’t want to be test cricketer.

Shame on u #BCCI — Raazi (@Crick_logist) August 28, 2025

BCCI isn’t streaming Duleep Trophy matches. What’s the point of this tournament when we can’t watch the big players of our country play?

Even the scoreboard is not updating on time.

Dhruv Jurel came for the toss but suddenly he’s out of the playing XI.

Pathetic experience so far — RCBXTRA (@RCBXTRAOFFICIAL) August 28, 2025

Contrast with Other Domestic Leagues

The difference between the Duleep Trophy and other domestic leagues, where the games are regularly broadcasted online has been pointed out by fans. It has also invited the question of the importance placed on domestic cricket and access to matches by fans given that the Duleep Trophy was not covered live.

Calls for Improved Coverage

The criticism has resulted in demands that the BCCI enhances coverage of the domestic tournaments such as the Duleep Trophy. The fans have noted the need to give live streaming to make domestic cricket more visible and to enable supporters to be involved in the sport better.

The move to not live stream the 2025 Duleep Trophy has received a great amount of criticism among fans, indicating that more needs to be done to give domestic cricket coverage. There is yet to be answered whether the BCCI will act upon these issues as the tournament goes on, and whether it will do anything to enhance the accessibility of domestic matches among fans.

