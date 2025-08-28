LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BCCI’s Controversial Move, No Live Streaming For Duleep Trophy 2025, Fans Frustrated

Indian cricket supporters are furious at the BCCI's announcement that there will be no live coverage of the Duleep Trophy 2025. The response has sparked a need for domestic cricket to be more visible and accessible, which live streaming would help with.

The incident highlights the growing concern that India's cricket system needs to concentrate on the grassroots level. (Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 28, 2025 18:02:03 IST

The Indian cricket fans have been very frustrated following the announcement of the Board of control of cricket in India (BCCI) that the 2025 Duleep trophy was not going to be live streamed. This ruling has elicited criticism, with the proponents saying it is a shame and outrageous. Duleep Trophy, one of the major domestic tournaments with such stars as Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav was not live streamed, and disappointed fans. 

Fans Express Disappointment

Lack of live coverage has been frustrating to the fans since most of them have expressed their disappointment through social media platforms. Although there are big players, lack of live streaming has not helped fans to watch the matches and cheer their favorite teams. Some of the fan reactions are 

Contrast with Other Domestic Leagues

The difference between the Duleep Trophy and other domestic leagues, where the games are regularly broadcasted online has been pointed out by fans. It has also invited the question of the importance placed on domestic cricket and access to matches by fans given that the Duleep Trophy was not covered live.

Calls for Improved Coverage

The criticism has resulted in demands that the BCCI enhances coverage of the domestic tournaments such as the Duleep Trophy. The fans have noted the need to give live streaming to make domestic cricket more visible and to enable supporters to be involved in the sport better.
The move to not live stream the 2025 Duleep Trophy has received a great amount of criticism among fans, indicating that more needs to be done to give domestic cricket coverage. There is yet to be answered whether the BCCI will act upon these issues as the tournament goes on, and whether it will do anything to enhance the accessibility of domestic matches among fans.

