Becky Lynch's Next Challenger Revealed: Nikki Bella Steps Up for Women's IC Title

Becky Lynch, current WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, is set to face Nikki Bella next, following Bella’s confrontation and attack on RAW. With Bayley and Lyra Valkyria out of the title picture, Bella is expected to challenge Lynch at Clash at Paris on August 31.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 5, 2025 20:33:27 IST

WWE’s Women’s Intercontinental Championship has quickly become one of the most talked-about titles in the women’s division since its introduction earlier this year. Lyra Valkyria became the inaugural champion and had a strong reign that lasted nearly five months. However, she eventually dropped the title to Becky Lynch at Money in the Bank.

Initially, Lynch and Valkyria teamed up at WrestleMania 41 in a bid for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. After falling short, Lynch turned on Valkyria the following night on RAW, marking a dramatic heel turn.

Becky Lynch’s Rise to the Women’s IC Championship

The betrayal set the stage for a heated rivalry between the two Irish superstars. Valkyria got her first title shot at Backlash, where she retained. But Lynch persisted, and at Money in the Bank, she finally captured the title. At SummerSlam, she successfully defended it again against Valkyria.

Bayley also entered the title scene briefly, but like Valkyria, she failed to win the belt and has since stepped out of contention.

Bayley and Valkyria Exit the Title Picture

With both Bayley and Valkyria out, a new contender was expected—and this week’s RAW delivered just that. Becky Lynch appeared with her title, only to be interrupted by WWE veteran Nikki Bella. The former Divas Champion made her intentions clear and ended up being attacked by Lynch, setting the stage for a new feud.

Nikki Bella vs. Becky Lynch at Clash at Paris?

With WWE’s next Premium Live Event, Clash at Paris, set for August 31st, all signs point to Nikki Bella being the next challenger for the Women’s IC Title. As two of WWE’s biggest female names prepare to clash, fans can expect high drama and intensity in the coming weeks.

Tags: Becky LynchWWE

