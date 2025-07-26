Ben Stokes Joins Legends with Historic All-Round Milestone in Record-Breaking Test

England captain Ben Stokes added another golden chapter to his remarkable career by becoming just the third player in Test history to score over 7,000 runs and take 200 wickets. His milestone came during a dominant performance against India in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, where he also notched up his 14th Test century.

A Milestone for the Ages

Ben Stokes brought up the rare double of 7,000 Test runs and 200 wickets in style, launching a six off Washington Sundar. In doing so, he joined the elite company of Sir Garfield Sobers and Jacques Kallis, becoming the first Englishman to reach the milestone. With 7,000 plus runs and 229 wickets, Stokes continues to set the standard for the modern all-rounder.

England’s Batting Barrage

England’s top order laid the foundation for their record-breaking 669-run total. Zak Crawley (84) and Ben Duckett (94) stitched together a 166-run opening stand, followed by solid contributions from Ollie Pope (71) and Joe Root, who made a majestic 150. Joe Root’s innings also saw him overtake Ricky Ponting as the second-highest run-scorer in Test history.

India Struggle as Records Tumble

Injuries to Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj hampered India’s bowling, allowing England to pile on runs relentlessly. Stokes capitalized on the weakened attack, becoming the first England captain to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in the same Test. It also marked the first time in 11 years that India conceded over 600 runs in a Test innings.

Beb Stokes has already scored more than 10,000 international runs and is enjoying a career-defining year. As India face an uphill battle to avoid defeat, England’s all-round display powered by Stokes’ brilliance has left an indelible mark on Test cricket history.

