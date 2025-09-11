LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Bengal Warriorz look to return to winning ways against Tamil Thalaivas in Jaipur in PKL Season 12

Bengal Warriorz look to return to winning ways against Tamil Thalaivas in Jaipur in PKL Season 12

Bengal Warriorz look to return to winning ways against Tamil Thalaivas in Jaipur in PKL Season 12

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 18:20:07 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 11 (ANI): Bengal Warriorz will look to return to winning ways when they face the Tamil Thalaivas in their first game of the Jaipur leg of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 on Friday, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The Bengal Warriorz, who are a young side with plenty of talent and hunger in their ranks, will be looking to gain back some momentum in Jaipur, as per a release from PKL.

Building up to the Jaipur leg and the game against the Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal Warriorz defence captain Nitesh Kumar said, “After the Vizag leg, we are keen to make a big impression. We were making small mistakes in our previous games, but we have trained hard and worked hard since last match. We have seen match videos, analysed our mistakes and also our next opponent’s. We will do our best to win,” as quoted from a release by PKL.

While the start to the season has not been ideal, Nitesh underlined that the team is not disheartened.

“Yes, we have not had a good start to our season, but it’s still the early stages of the league and the team will bounce back. I am confident that the team will do well when we play in Jaipur in our game against the Tamil Thalaivas,” he said.

The Tamil Thalaivas have registered one win in three games so far. Reflecting on areas of improvement, Nitesh explained, “In the last match, we could had done better in defence. We lost the critical moments; we should have attacked and tackled more than we did. But we have worked on these things in training now and you will see an improved defence.”

Bengal Warriorz lost both their matches against the Tamil Thalaivas last season, however, with a new coach in charge and a revamped squad, led by star raider Devank Dalal, the team is confident of turning the tide and claiming two points in their next outing, as per a release from PKL.

Looking ahead at their opponents, Nitesh said, “Our next opponent, Tamil Thalaivas are a strong team as well, they are a great raiding unit and they will also be keen on picking up points. But the Bengal Warriorz are ready for the challenge and we will put our maximum efforts and try to get the points.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: bengal-warriorzdevank-dalalnitesh-kumarpklpro-kabaddi-leaguetamil-thalaivas

