Home > Sports > Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Scathing Comments On Jasprit Bumrah's Workload Management

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Scathing Comments On Jasprit Bumrah’s Workload Management

The issue of the management of Jasprit Bumrah is a controversial issue as the player featured in three out of the five Tests against England and failed to feature in the final Test. Analysts observe that he has a fierce bowling action and years in all formats are demanding in that he can hardly play one day after another.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Scathing Comments on Jasprit Bumrah's Workload Management (Image Credit - X)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Scathing Comments on Jasprit Bumrah's Workload Management (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 15, 2025 18:39:02 IST

Senior Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has come out in the support of Jasprit Bumrah after the debate about the management of his workload which has been the buzz among the fans and cricket analysts. Bumrah participated in three out of five of the Test matches against England, where he was rested in the last match when India was leading 1-2.

Workload Management Explained by Bhuvneshwar

Bhuvneshwar has stressed that Bumrah has a unique bowling action that makes him prone to injury and it is only natural why he could miss some matches. He noted that physical requirements of playing all formats over a long career should not be ignored.

“Considering how many years Bumrah has been playing and competing in all formats, it is tough for anyone to sustain that. Injuries may occur to Bumrah or any other person, considering the type of bowling action he has. I had no problem with him playing three out of five matches,” Bhuvneshwar said.

Bhuvneshwar further said that it is not because of the commitment of Bumrah that we have decided to rest him but rather on the fitness of the player in the long run. He stressed the need to maintain the careers of the fast bowlers in the contemporary cricketing environment through such management.

Selectors’ Perspective on Bumrah’s Contributions

Bhuvneshwar also supported the strategy of the selectors saying that the contribution of a player should not be based on quantity, but on the quality. Bumrah might not feature in every game but his contribution in a couple of games can turn the entire game.

“If the selectors know what he can offer and are comfortable with it, it is because they know he can still make a big impact in those three games. If a player might not play all five matches but can contribute significantly in three, that should be acceptable – people do not always understand how tough it is to keep playing for so many years across formats,” Bhuvneshwar said.

He further said that managing elite cricketers needs to be done with planning and knowledge of the stresses they encounter. The key to long-term success of the team and the player is in workload management.

Asia Cup 2025 and Future Workload Management

Bumrah will most probably represent India in the Asia cup 2025. It has been reported that he could be rested in the first Test against West Indies, and this is a pointer to the fact that the team is also interested in workload management.

The decision reflects a global trend in the sport of cricket where it becomes significant to control the programs of the main fast bowlers to prevent burnout and injuries. The purpose of selective resting is slowly being appreciated by fans where the top performance of players is valued rather than their constant involvement.

The statements of Bhuvneshwar underline the importance of the knowledge of the duration of a fast bowler career. He implied that the criticism of the bowlers in the popular media tends to ignore the physical and mental struggles that bowlers endure during the course of playing in various formats throughout the year.

By coming forward in support of Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar did not only show his support to teammate but he also shed a light on a new reality of modern day cricket where the issue of workload management is slowly but surely becoming a tactical rather than controversial issue.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Scathing Comments On Jasprit Bumrah’s Workload Management

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Scathing Comments On Jasprit Bumrah’s Workload Management

