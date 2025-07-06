Live Tv
Birmingham Test Hero Shubman Gill To Break More Records, Says Childhood Coach

Birmingham Test Hero Shubman Gill To Break More Records, Says Childhood Coach

Shubman Gill’s coach, Sukhwinder Tinku, hailed the Indian skipper’s record-breaking performance in the Edgbaston Test, calling it just the beginning. With a stunning 430 runs across both innings, Gill etched his name in history, drawing comparisons with cricketing legends.

Shubman Gill Double Centry in England Test
Birmingham Test Hero Shubman Gill to Break More Records, Says Childhood Coach (Image Credit - X)

Last Updated: July 6, 2025 18:16:54 IST

Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill’s childhood coach, Sukhwinder Tinku, praised him for his superb double hundred in the first innings, followed by a hundred in the second innings of the 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Coach Tinku Backs Shubman Gill’s Technique and Temperament

Tinku praised Gill’s technical foundation and composure, expressing confidence that this is just the beginning of a record-breaking career.

While speaking to ANI, Sukhwinder Tinku said, “Shubman is just getting started. He will make more records. What he is today is a result of his techniques. I prepare all my students technically. He understood the game very young. He has always played with composure.”

Shubman Gill’s 430-Run Marvel Shakes Up Edgbaston History

At a venue where India is yet to register its maiden Test win, Gill led from the front following his memorable 269(387) in the first innings and then topped it up with a flamboyant 161(162) in his second turn to rescript the history books on the fourth day.

With a whopping 430 runs across both innings, Gill has the second-highest aggregate of runs in a single Test, behind England’s Graham Gooch, who had an output of 456 runs after scoring 333 and 123 against India at Lord’s back in 1990.

Records Tumble as Gill Joins Elite List in Test Cricket

Gill became the second batter to register 150-plus scores in both innings of a Test after Allan Border (150* & 153) against Pakistan in Lahore in 1980. Gill’s outing is also the first instance of a 250-plus and 150-plus score in a Test by a batter.

Gill Surpasses Kohli, Matches Legends like Gavaskar and Hanif

The 25-year-old is only the second Indian, after Gavaskar, to hit a double century and a century in the same Test. He has outdone ex-skipper and legendary batter Virat (243 and 50) to have the highest aggregate by an Indian captain in a Test match.

Gill is the second Asian batter with 350-plus aggregate in a Test outside the subcontinent after Pakistan’s Hanif Mohammad (354: 17 and 337) at Bridgetown in 1958.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Jonathan Trott Praises Shubman Gill’s Historic Century In Edgbaston Test

birmingham testshubman gillSukhwinder Tinku
