Home > Sports > 'Blood Pressure Slightly Elevated': Smriti Mandhana Wedding Postponed, Hospital Shares Father's Health Update

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s wedding has been postponed after her father was urgently taken to the hospital in Sangali on Sunday. Her father shows complaints of chest pain that resembles heart attack symptoms.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 23, 2025 23:27:23 IST

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s wedding has been postponed after her father was urgently taken to the hospital in Sangali on Sunday. Her father shows complaints of chest pain that resembles heart attack symptoms.  

The family had been in the middle of pre-wedding celebrations with ceremonies already planned and preparation in full swing. However, her father’s sudden health scare, all festivities have been put on hold as the family focuses on his recovery. 

Smriti Mandhana was set to tie to knot to Singer Palash Muchhal on November 23 in Sangli. 

What Happend to Smriti Mandhana’s Father? 

Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shriniwas Mandhana, fell ill and was taken to Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Sangali on Sunday. 

According to ANI, “Shriniwas Mandhana, Smriti Mandhana’s father, experienced symptoms of a heart attack around 11:30 after feeling left-sided chest pain. He was immediately transferred to Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli for further assessment. Despite his slightly raised cardiac enzymes, he requires ongoing observation. Our cardiologist, Dr Rohan Thanedar, has examined him as well,” Dr Naman Shah, Director of Sarvhit Hospital.”

Smriti Mandhana’s Father Health Update 

Smriti Mandhana’s manager, Tuhin Mishra, told the media that the wedding has been delayed indefinitely because of her father’s health issues. 

The director of Sarvhit Hospital said, “There are no new findings on the echocardiogram. However, he may need continuous ECG monitoring and, if necessary, angiography. Currently, his blood pressure is slightly elevated, so he needs continuous monitoring…It could be due to physical or mental stress, perhaps because it is wedding season with a lot of hectic activity.”

The medical team continues to monitor Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shriniwas Mandhana’s condition, with further decisions about the treatment plan pending based on his progress. 

Smriti Mandhana’s manager, Tuhin Mishra, added, Smriti is very clear that she wants her father to recover first and then resume the wedding. It has been idenfinetly postpone.”

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 11:27 PM IST
Tags: smriti mandhana Smriti Mandhana father Smriti Mandhana father hospitalise Smriti Mandhana wedding

‘Blood Pressure Slightly Elevated’: Smriti Mandhana Wedding Postponed, Hospital Shares Father’s Health Update

