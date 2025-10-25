LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Blue Jays slam Dodgers 11-4 in World Series opener

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 10:44:02 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM LOS ANGELES DODGERS AT TORONTO BLUE JAYS IN WORLD SERIES GAME ONE COMPLETE SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW SHOWS: TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA (OCTOBER 24, 2025) (MLB – See restrictions) LOS ANGELES DODGERS AT TORONTO BLUE JAYS AT ROGERS CENTRE – GAME ONE OF WORLD SERIES TOP OF 1ST INNING 1. BLUE JAYS STARTER TREY YESCAVAGE STRIKES OUT DODGERS LEADOFF BATTER SHOHEI OHTANI 2. REPLAYS OF YESCAVAGE STRIKING OUT OHTANI TOP 2ND  3. DODGERS ENRIQUE HERNANDEZ WITH RBI SINGLE, TEOSCAR HERNANDEZ SCORES. DODGERS LEAD 1-0 TOP 3RD 4. DODGERS WILL SMITH WITH RBI SINGLE, MOOKIE BETTS SCORES, FREDDIE FREEMAN CAUGHT BETWEEN 2ND AND 3RD BASE AND IS TAGGED OUT, SMITH IS SAFE AT 2ND. DODGERS LEAD 2-0 BOTTOM 4TH 5. DODGERS STARTER BLAKE SNELL PITCHING – BLUE JAYS DAULTON VARSHO HITS 2-RUN HOME RUN, ALEJANDRO KIRK SCORES, BLUE JAYS TIE GAME 2-2 6. REPLAY OF VARSHO 2-RUN HOME RUN BOTTOM 6TH 7. DODGERS RELIEVER EMMET SHEEHAN PITCHING – BLUE JAYS HAVE BASES LOADED, ERNIE CLEMENT WITH RBI SINGLE, ISIAH KINER-FALEFA SCORES, VARSHO SAFE AT 2ND AND KIRK SAFE AT 3RD. BLUE JAYS TAKE 3-2 LEAD 8. BLUE JAYS HAVE BASES LOADED AND SHEEHAN WALKS NATHAN LUKES, ALEJANDRO KIRK WALKS HOME TO SCORE. BLUE JAYS LEAD 4-2 9. BLUE JAYS HAVE BASES LOADED, ANDRES GIMENEZ WITH RBI SINGLE, VARSHO SCORES, LUKES SAFE AT 2ND AND CLEMENT SAFE AT 3RD. BLUE JAYS LEAD 5-2 10. DODGERS RELIEVER ANTHONY BANDA ON MOUND  11. BLUE JAYS HAVE BASES LOADED AND ADDISON BARGER HITS GRAND SLAM – LUKES, GIMENEZ, AND GEORGE SPRINGER SCORE. BLUE JAYS LEAD 9-2 12. REPLAYS OF BARGER GRAND SLAM 13. BLUE JAYS KIRK HITS 2-RUN HOME RUN, VLADIMIR GUERRERO, JR SCORES. BLUE JAYS LEAD 11-2 14. REPLAY OF KIRK 2-RUN HOME RUN SWING, CELEBRATING IN DUGOUT TOP 7TH 15. BLUE JAYS RELIEVER BRAYDON FISHER PITCHING – DODGERS OHTANI HITS 2-RUN HOME RUN, TOMMY EDMAN SCORES. DODGERS CUT BLUE JAYS LEAD TO 11-4 16. REPLAYS OF OHTANI 2-RUN HOME RUN TOP 9TH 17. BLUE JAYS RELIEVER EDDIE LAUER STRIKES OUT DODGERS BETTS FOR 3RD AND FINAL OUT. BLUE JAYS WIN 11-4 18. VARIOUS OF BLUE JAYS PLAYERS WALKING OFF FIELD, CELEBRATING 19. DODGERS OHTANI IN DUGOUT AFTER LOSS 20. BLUE JAYS PLAYERS CELEBRATING STORY: Addison Barger made history on Friday (October 24), hitting the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to an 11-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the best-of-seven series. Barger's grand slam came during a decisive nine-run sixth inning, which was capped by Alejandro Kirk's two-run homer. Daulton Varsho also contributed a two-run homer, while Kirk went 3-for-3 for the Blue Jays in their first World Series appearance since 1993. Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run homer for the Dodgers, the defending champions. Blue Jays' offensive surge began in the sixth inning after Bo Bichette, returning from a seven-week injury absence, drew a walk against Blake Snell (3-1). Pinch runner Isiah Kiner-Falefa advanced on Kirk's single, and Varsho's hit-by-pitch loaded the bases. Ernie Clement delivered a go-ahead single before Nathan Lukes and Andres Gimenez added RBI plays, setting the stage for Barger's grand slam off reliever Anthony Banda. Snell allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks in five-plus innings. Toronto reliever Seranthony Dominguez pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to secure the win, while starter Trey Yesavage permitted two runs over four innings with five strikeouts. The Dodgers took an early lead, scoring runs in the second and third innings on hits from Max Muncy, Enrique Hernandez, and Will Smith. Toronto tied the game in the fourth inning when Varsho's homer followed Kirk's single off the right-field wall. Ohtani's sixth postseason homer in the seventh inning brought the Dodgers within striking distance, but Toronto's offense proved insurmountable. Game 2 is set for Saturday in Toronto. (Production: Suramya Kaushik & David Grip) More MLB content is available on Reuters Connect here: https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?sources=mlbimagen

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

