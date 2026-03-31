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Home > Sports News > Brazil vs Croatia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch International Friendly in India

Brazil vs Croatia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch International Friendly in India

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of the Brazil vs Croatia Match in India.

Brazil vs Croatia (Image Credits: X)
Brazil vs Croatia (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 31, 2026 21:38:36 IST

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Brazil vs Croatia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch International Friendly in India

After a mixed run in the World Cup qualifiers that ended with a surprise 1-0 defeat to Bolivia, Brazil bounced back impressively, thrashing South Korea 5-0 and comfortably defeating Senegal 2-0. However, their performances elsewhere have been inconsistent.

Tunisia held the Selecao to a 1-1 draw, Japan pulled off a 3-2 shock last autumn, and France most recently beat Brazil in Foxborough, with goals from Hugo Ekitike and Kylian Mbappe. While losing to a powerhouse like France isn’t shameful, for a team aiming to reclaim global supremacy for the first time since 2002, such results raise questions about Brazil’s ability to compete with the very best.

There were echoes of Ancelotti’s early struggles during Brazil’s loss to France—hardly the confidence boost the South American giants needed ahead of upcoming tests against in-form international sides.

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Meanwhile, Croatia have started 2026 in much the same way they finished a near-perfect 2025, giving fans hope of another deep run at the World Cup. Long-serving coach Zlatko Dalic oversaw seven wins and a draw in Croatia’s final eight fixtures of 2025, and recently guided them to a 2-1 comeback victory over Colombia in Orlando. Luka Vuskovic and Igor Matanovic overturned an early John Arias goal to secure the win.

While veteran Luka Modric, still orchestrating play for AC Milan, approaches the twilight of his career, 19-year-old Hamburg defender Vuskovic is rapidly rising in prominence—a rare positive for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Croatia now aim for a fifth consecutive victory, entering Tuesday’s friendly with confidence after scoring at least twice in each of their last four matches, albeit against relatively weaker opposition such as Montenegro, the Faroe Islands, and Gibraltar

Brazil vs Croatia: Streaming Details

When will the Brazil vs Croatia 2026 match take place?

The match will be held on  March 31, 2026.

When will the Brazil vs Croatia 2026 match start?

The match starts at 5:30 AM IST, IST on Wednesday, the 1st of April.

Where will the Brazil vs Croatia 2026 match be played?

The match will be played at the Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Where to watch the Brazil vs Croatia 2026 Match in India?

There is no live Streaming of this Match in India.

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Brazil vs Croatia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch International Friendly in India

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Brazil vs Croatia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch International Friendly in India

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Brazil vs Croatia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch International Friendly in India
Brazil vs Croatia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch International Friendly in India
Brazil vs Croatia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch International Friendly in India
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