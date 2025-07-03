Live Tv
Shubman Gill Is First-Ever India Captain To Score A Test 200 In England

Shubman Gill Is First-Ever India Captain To Score A Test 200 In England

This is Gill's maiden double century in Tests. (Picture Credits - BCCI)

Last Updated: July 3, 2025 19:59:03 IST

India’s captain Shubman Gill has become the first-ever Indian captain to score a Test double century in England. He completed his 200 off his 311th ball and hit 21 fours and two sixes. The moment came against the bowling of Josh Tongue as he whipped the ball to the leg side and ran for a single, marking the landmark achievement.

Shubman Gill has been smashing records left and right—he’s now the first Asian captain ever to knock out a double century in a Test match on English soil.

He’s also pushed past Mohammad Azharuddin’s 179 from back in 1990, setting the new bar for the highest score by an Indian captain in England.

Then there was that stretch in the 125th over—three consecutive boundaries, just like that. With that, he reached 222 off 323 balls, officially topping Sunil Gavaskar’s legendary 221 at The Oval in ’79. New high score for an Indian in England, just like that.

Gill’s now the 26th Indian to hit a Test double ton. Out of those, twelve have just one to their name, and now Gill joins that crew as the thirteenth. In total, this marks the 50th double century by an Indian in Test cricket.

For context, Virat Kohli leads the pack with seven double hundreds, which is just wild.

Tags: BirminghamIndia England Testshubman gill
